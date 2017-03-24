 
News By Tag
* Iot
* IoT testing
* IoT testing market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London
  London
  British IOT
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524

Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market to See Tremendous Growth through 2021

In-demand research study on the Internet of Things (IoT) testing market prepared by MarketsandMarkets has been recently uploaded at MarketPublishers.com.
 
 
IoT Testing Market to See Tremendous Growth
IoT Testing Market to See Tremendous Growth
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Iot
* IoT testing
* IoT testing market

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* London - London - British IOT

Subject:
* Reports

LONDON, British IOT - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- In the modern world companies need a flexible infrastructure to develop, test and manage applications. DevOps solutions and software provide end-to-end planning, execution and coordination of releases and help companies to create collaborative workflows between development and operations in order to accelerate release cycles of the IoT apps and drive the ROI of companies. But, still for the agile development of IoT apps and DevOps, there is an essential need for pro-active and automated testing tools and solutions to test IoT apps at the required benchmark and ensure the functionality and performance of IoT apps.

The IoT testing market is predicted to gain momentum at a fast pace through 2021, registering a tremendous CAGR of 35.4%. The market value is anticipated to cross USD 1.37 billion by the year 2021; in comparison to USD 302.9 million as of 2016. The main market growth drivers include enhancing importance of DevOps and strong need for shift left and IP testing.

The North American region is predicted to capture the biggest chunk of the world's IoT testing market through 2021. Meantime, the highest CAGR will likely be witnessed in the APAC market in the next 5 years.

In-demand research study "Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market by Testing Type, Service Type, Application Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021 (https://marketpublishers.com/report/telecommunications/in...)" elaborated by MarketsandMarkets gives a detailed guide to the market scenario at various geographical levels. It presents reliable data on the important market performance aspects and discusses the hottest issues. It offers an insightful overview of the key factors influencing the market development, top trends, challenges and opportunities. The review of the competitive landscape is also at hand in the report along with future outlook through 2021.

For other in-demand research reports prepared by MarketsandMarkets are available at https://marketpublishers.com/members/marketsnmarkets/info...

Contact
TD The Market Publishers, Ltd.
Natalie Aster
+44 208 144 6009
ps@marketpublishers.com
End
Source:
Email:***@marketpublishers.com
Posted By:***@marketpublishers.com Email Verified
Tags:Iot, IoT testing, IoT testing market
Industry:Technology
Location:London - London - British IOT
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TD The Market Publishers, Ltd News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share