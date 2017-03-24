News By Tag
Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market to See Tremendous Growth through 2021
In-demand research study on the Internet of Things (IoT) testing market prepared by MarketsandMarkets has been recently uploaded at MarketPublishers.com.
The IoT testing market is predicted to gain momentum at a fast pace through 2021, registering a tremendous CAGR of 35.4%. The market value is anticipated to cross USD 1.37 billion by the year 2021; in comparison to USD 302.9 million as of 2016. The main market growth drivers include enhancing importance of DevOps and strong need for shift left and IP testing.
The North American region is predicted to capture the biggest chunk of the world's IoT testing market through 2021. Meantime, the highest CAGR will likely be witnessed in the APAC market in the next 5 years.
In-demand research study "Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market by Testing Type, Service Type, Application Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021
