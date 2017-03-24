News By Tag
Mayflower Language Services is the Global Legal Translation Partner for the 34th Global Legal Confex
This conference will gather private practice lawyers, law firm partners, in-house counsel, technology/outsourcing professionals, and government representatives from India and around the globe to discuss their primary challenges in a global business environment. Mayflower, one of India's top 5 players in the language industry, has ample portfolio of translation services developed specifically to support legal firms and provide translation support to LPOs. This reflects Mayflower's scale of experience accumulated over a decade of operation in the global market.
"Accuracy and confidentiality are key when it comes to legal translation. As the Global Translation Partner of the Global Legal Confex, we will be there to help law firms leverage our experience and expertise for their global business success" said Madhuri Hegde, CEO – Mayflower Language Services.
As a global language service provider that regularly collaborates with legal firms worldwide for accurate and judicious translation, Mayflower looks forward to address the challenges of the firms that will be part of the event.
About Mayflower Language Services
Established in 2003, Mayflower Language Services, an ISO certified organization, helps companies succeed in global markets. Serving over 1000 satisfied clients worldwide, Mayflower specializes in Software, Document, eLearning and Video Localization, Multilingual Staffing, Voiceovers, Subtitling and Software Testing. Mayflower's four 'Centres of Excellence' use the latest technology and innovation to serve customers with speed, quality, accuracy and integrity, and to deliver outstanding quality. For more details, please visit: www.mayflowerlanguages.com
Contact
Anusha Sanghvi
***@mayflowerlanguages.com
