Sun City Motors Offers Best Pre-Summer Deal for 2015 Jaguar XF
Sun City Motors is now offering an exciting pre-summer deal for 2015 Jaguar XF, giving customers a chance to own this luxury car without spending a fortune.
This is one of the best deals this season among luxury car dealers, making it something worth taking advantage of. To provide customers with satisfaction and convenience, this Jaguar showroom in Dubai also offers the best interest rates and the most flexible finance options, thanks to its strong relationship with the country's leading banking institutions.
Jaguar XF is a mid-size sport sedan that combines modern design, powerful dynamics and pure refinement. Featuring cutting-edge technologies, it makes every ride smooth and stress-free and keeps all passengers safe, connected and entertained.
Its Lightweight Aluminium Architecture makes it more efficient and enables emissions reduction to as low as 104g/km. In the interior, the XF exudes luxury at its finest where natural light and exquisite craftsmanship blend to create an ambiance of relaxed refinement.
Equipped with an agile chassis and muscular powertrains, this masterpiece is a perfect combination of graceful moves and an uncompromisingly powerful punch. It is powered by a 180-hp turbo-diesel four base engine and a 340- or 380-hp supercharged 3.0-liter V-6 is optional. It also comes with a standard 8.0-inch touchscreen which can be upgraded to a 10.2-inch HD touchscreen. In addition, it boasts a spacious back seat and trunk. With an obedient steering and competent handling, the XF is quiet, quick and roomy—everything that a sport sedan should be.
Jaguar lovers and aficionados and those who are currently looking for a powerful luxury car to purchase can count on all the things that the XF offers. They are advised to hurry while stocks last. http://suncitymotors.net/
Sun City Motors is a leading luxury cars showroom in Dubai that specializes in a wide range of luxury car brands. To buy, sell or trade-in, speak to one of their sales executives by calling +971 4 321 8655 or sending an email to info@SunCityMotors.Net.
Sun City Motors
Sun City Motors
