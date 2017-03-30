News By Tag
Little Kickers to launch first India franchise in Bengaluru
The launch event will see kids participate in fun-filled football games in a non-competitive environment, led by coaches who understand the importance of getting children active from an early age. Parents will also have a chance to witness the programme first-hand and ask any questions about the programme and the benefits it will have on their children. Children will also get an opportunity to get clicked with "Lenny", the Little Kickers' mascot.
Expressing her delight on opening the first franchise in India, Christine Stanschus, CEO, Little Kickers, said: "We're very excited to be opening our first Little Kickers franchise in India and are sure that Mohsin (owner of the first Indian franchise) will do an incredible job representing the Little Kickers brand. We have a large sense of commitment to the Indian market as evidenced by our local team in Delhi and anticipate this being the first franchise of many."
Venus Barak, Vice President of FranGlobal, Little Kickers' development partners in India, shared her thoughts on the feat: "We are delighted to be launching the first Little Kickers franchise in India. It is the first step of a brand which has a nationwide potential for exponential growth while it provides kids with a platform to develop as they grow."
The franchise, owned by Early Childhood Development Centre, will begin its operations soon after the launch. It will work with kids aged 18 months to 7 years and develop their social skills through various interactive football-based games which form a part of the world-renowned Little Kickers' curriculum. The Little Kickers programme also ensures positive introduction to sport for children from a very young age.
Mohammed Mohsin, owner of the Early Childhood Development Centre, discussed his motivation behind taking up Little Kickers in India as he added: "The world is moving faster than ever. Investing in our children's development from the earliest age is the most important contribution we can make for them to be successful human beings."
For more details about Little Kickers at Early Childhood Development Centre, please contact mmohsin@littlekickers.co.in or log on to www.littlekickers.co.in.
About Little Kickers:
Little Kickers was established in London in 2002. The vision was to provide as many pre-school children as possible with a positive introduction to sport through the provision of educational football classes. Our motto is 'Play not Push'; our classes provide a pressure-free environment to encourage children to learn sports through age appropriate play, rather than pushing them to become the football stars of the future. Little Kickers is a franchised business that currently operates through a network of over 270+ franchisees across 21 countries. Each week our classes are attended by over 45,000 pre-schoolers in locations as diverse as Lima, Cape Town and Adelaide. A large number of classes are full to capacity and many have waitlists and we receive regular requests to operate in new areas. Little Kickers also operate within schools, nursery schools and provide football-themed birthday parties.
About FranGlobal:
FranGlobal is the international business arm of Franchise India Holdings Limited (FIHL) born with the mission to create tomorrow's multinationals. We are the pioneers in International franchising and brokerage consulting, surging the brands with dedicated global market entry strategies serving as growth enablers. Our team of franchise wizards are known for their precise understanding the market of interest, probing the recognizable probabilities of identifying partners, schedule meetings with prospective end-users with the right kind of synergy and adhering the company till well established in the market.
