Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Announces Hybrid Communication Blueprint to Accelerate UCaaS & CPaaS Usage
Digital workplace innovations showcased at Enterprise Connect help address the challenges faced by organizations during digital transformation
· ALE expands cloud services with new Rainbow™ Connector, adds new flexible cloud models for OpenTouch®, providing customers with a range of options for their UCaaS needs
· Rainbow open architecture provides a set of services ("Rainbow Hub" CPaaS platform) that integrate with industry-specific applications and processes, adding collaborative value to customers' assets
· Showcase of ALE demos, speaker sessions at Enterprise Connect, March 27-30 - Booth 1013
ALE, operating under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
The new Rainbow Connector links any PBX (ALE or non-ALE) to the cloud and extends Rainbow UC capabilities (IM, Voice, Video, Screen and File sharing) as it enables calling via the PSTN, with Rainbow assuring call completion beyond the Rainbow community.
ALE is introducing OTEC-S, a multi-tenant cloud-based offer aimed at providing small and midsized companies with the benefits of Telephony as-a-Service coupled with Rainbow's UCaaS capabilities. This expansion of the Alcatel-Lucent OpenTouch® Enterprise Cloud (OTEC) offer further extends the ALE strategy to deliver connected platforms by enabling enterprises of any size to take advantage of new subscription-
In parallel, ALE will introduce OTEC Flex, a unique offer delivering cloud flexibility to Large and X-Large customers. OTEC Flex enables these customers to deploy communications in a flexible and adaptable private cloud environment from one location to another, while dramatically reducing the cost of resources, operations and maintenance.
Rainbow also acts as a CPaaS platform,where everything connects, by using APIs to integrate with business processes and in-house and third-party apps, allowing multiple customers to access the platform at the same time within a separate secure environment.
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Business Partners who deliver Rainbow services can offer applications that create greater value in communications via Rainbow Hub APIs portal. For example, a school district can take advantage of a broadcast lockdown and response application in a crisis, a hotel can leverage the Rainbow services integrated into their customer loyalty program application, or a bank can use Rainbow to integrate messaging and notifications over their customer relationship applications.
Featured solutions showcased at Enterprise Connect 2017 - Booth 1013
ü Cloud – Live demo of OpenTouch Enterprise Cloud by ALE VAD, ICON Networks
ü Rainbow – Live demo with attendees invited to connect via Rainbow
ü Premium DeskPhones – New series "s" Premium DeskPhones establish higher quality standards for business communications with vivid color touch screen, enhanced high-definition audio and mobile-friendly connectivity
ü Industry Solutions – Information on tailored communications solutions delivered on premises or from the cloud for your school, hospital, or hotel
ALE industry expert, Jack Jachner, Ph.D., will participate as a panelist in the following Enterprise Connect sessions:
• Monday, March 27 | 9:00 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
How to Build Your Enterprise's Team Collaboration Roadmap
• Tuesday, March 28 | 8:00 – 8:45 a.m.
Endpoint Decisions: Who Gets What, and How Much Will It Cost?
• Wednesday, March 29 | 8:00 – 8:45 a.m.
I HAVE to Replace My Telephone System: What Do I Do?
About Us
We are ALE. Our mission is to make everything connect to create the customized technology experience customers need. We deliver networking and communications that work for your people, processes and customers from your office, the cloud or in combination.
A heritage of innovation and dedication to customer success has made ALE, marketed under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand, an essential provider of enterprise networking, communications and services to over 830,000 customers worldwide. ALE has a global reach and local focus with more than 2200 employees and 2900+ partners who serve over 50 countries.
For more information, visit our web site at: https://
For ongoing news visit our Newsroom, Blog
Learn more and sign up for Rainbow at http://www.openrainbow.com/
Collaboration:
