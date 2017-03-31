Country(s)
British Deputy High Commissioner Visited Pinnacle Infotech
Bruce Bucknell, British Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata visited Pinnacle Infotech Durgapur office Campus on March.
Mr. Bucknell interacted with CEO Mr. Bimal Patwari and understood Pinnacle's business model and learned about how Pinnacle is serving clients with Building Information Modeling (BIM) services to boost quality of construction projects. He also exchanged a lot of information about United Kingdom architecture.
British Deputy High Commissioner went through project presentations and communicated with Pinnacle team members. He was glad to know about Pinnacle's new office in London, which is serving architects, contractors and sub contractors across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland with BIM for construction. He was also excited with Pinnacle's major BIM projects in UK like St George's Church, Queens Quay and more.
Knowing that Pinnacle is receiving a positive response in UK, Mr. Bucknell wished good luck to Pinnacle's UK team. He was also enthusiastic to know about Kingdom Tower Project (Tallest building of the world) and saw how Pinnacle is contributing to the project. He was passionate to understand BIM Processes and the way BIM is facilitating project coordination, collaboration, risk mitigation, logistic planning & cost estimate for construction.
Delighted with enthralling green grounds of Pinnacle Infotech in Durgapur, Mr. Bucknell recalled and insisted Mr. Bimal Patwari to visit 'Chelsea-flower-
