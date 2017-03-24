 
Regal Cinema to tribute Raj Kapoor before its final shut-down

 
 
MUMBAI, India - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Situated in the heart of the capital, Delhi's Regal cinema is all set to shut down and will be renovated into a multiplex. Regal, a single screen theatre of almost 8 decades standing tall in Connaught Place will also pay a tribute to the late superstar Raj Kapoor by showcasing his two movies 'Mera Naam Joker' and 'Sangam' before it's final shut-down.

One of the owners of the cinema hall were quoted saying as, "Regal has had a great association with both Prithviraj Kapoor and his son Raj Kapoor. Prithviraj ji used to perform all his plays in the Regal theatre and Raj Kapoor made sure to premiere all his films here. He was very attached to the theatre and Nargis ji also visited a lot of times with him."

After receiving suggestions from the fans, the owners decided to raise the curtains down with Raj Kapoor's movies. Currently it is Anushka Sharma's 'Phillauri' which is being showcased in the theatre and 'Mera Naam Joker' will be screened in the evening and 'Sangam' at the night.

The owners have received 60 percent permission and are yet to finalise further things about converting it into a multiplex.

