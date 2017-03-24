 
JMA Pilani Celebrates Rajasthan Diwas - Gangaur

With the State Foundation Day this year coinciding with Gangaur one of the most popular festival for womenfolk of Rajasthan, the integrated celebrations indeed were the most colourful.
 
 
PILANI, India - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Rajasthan which is indeed a destination that defines definition is the largest state of the Republic of India today in terms of area and it will not be an exaggeration if it is said that no other region in the country is a conglomeration of so many paradoxes. The present state of Rajasthan with 33 districts was formed on 30th March 1949 when the erstwhile princely states merged into the Union of India.

Right from its inception, Smt Jamuna Mishra Academy – JMA which is one among the top ranking schools in Pilani has embarked on a rich tradition of celebrating various days of national and international significance. On 30 March 2017, JMA observed the 68th Rajasthan Diwas by organizing a colourful program in which teachers, staff and students enthusiastically participated.

The proceedings were anchored by energy bursting teacher Mahendar Kumar Naik and Ms Suman Saini. Ms Poonam Gupta conducted the quiz covering the arts and culture, fairs and festivals, folk dances, monuments and landmarks of Rajasthan. Ms Kritika Mandad coordinated the cultural programs with students dancing to popular songs of the state including all time over a million hit anthem Mharo Rajasthan by superstars Rapperia Balam and Kunal Verma.

The high lights of the celebrations included dancing to folk song by the lady teachers of the school who had come specially dressed up for the occasion and there was thunderous applause when Principal Mrs Booma Natarajan and President of the school society Dr Suman Mishra who had come from USA joined the teachers and danced. The program ended with the ladies from subordinate staff singing the traditional gangaur geet with utmost devotion.

When the celebrations ended, the students of JMA who had come for the function left with beaming faces and pride that they were indeed part of an institution which is a shining jewel in the crown among the schools at Pilani.

For more details about JMA Pilani see http://jmapilani.org


About JMA Pilani: Smt. Jamuna Mishra Academy (JMA) established in the year 2004 which has been making rapid strides in early childhood education is presently one of the most sought after schools at Pilani considered as Oasis in the desert state of Rajasthan well known in India today for one among top in world ranking BITS Pilani University as well as CSIR Laboratory CEERI and globally renowned Birla Science Museum. JMA Pilani is a Co-educational English Medium School with Experienced Teachers, Spacious Classrooms and Modern Amenities designed to impart Quality Education combined with All Round Personality Development and lay the Best Foundation for the Child's Future. JMA which started in 2004 with an enrollment of 60 students for the Nursery, LKG, First Junior and Class I has grown today till Class XII and enrollment of 900. While the school admits both boys and girls, the girl student enrollment has been steadily rising every year and is presently nearly 50% of the total strength. The school has boys NCC, girls band which has been winning laurels every year too. Yoga and Fine arts are not just part of school routine but a way of life for the students.

Contact
Mrs Booma Natarajan, Principal
91-1596-242314
***@yahoo.co.in
