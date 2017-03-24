Country(s)
Jennifer Booker of Copeland & Co. Earns Real Estate Brokers License
Copeland & Co. Real Estate in West Palm Beach is pleased to congratulate Jennifer Booker on earning her real estate broker's license.
Only about one in four licensed real estate agents in Palm Beach County complete the Broker's course and earn their license. Real estate brokers are held to a higher standard over real estate sales associates in Florida. Sales associates must be licensed for at least two years before they can apply to become a Broker.
Becoming a Broker means undergoing additional training and education courses designed to equip the agent with knowledge and training that goes beyond what a sales associate needs to know, such as the business and management of a brokerage, sales transactions involving operational businesses, and the capitalization and analysis process of commercial investment opportunities. Broker's are also held to higher ethical standard as well.
"Being a knowledgable and experienced agent is imperative in our highly competitive real estate market, and I've learned from every transaction I've handled", says Jennifer, on why she decided to pursue her Broker's license. "Having been in real estate for 12 years, there's nothing I love more than to help my clients achieve their goals, and educate and train other agents. My Broker's license will help me do both at a higher level than before."
Broker-Owner Tracie Copeland of Copeland & Co. Real Estate, a boutique independent brokerage in West Palm Beach, knows how important it is for agents to continue their education and training. It helps them stand out from the crowd, she says. "Our clients deserve to be represented to the absolute best of our abilities, and our abilities undoubtedly grow as a result of earning the Florida Broker's license. I'm proud of each of our agents who have taken on that challenge to further educate themselves and grow their skill set", says Tracie.
Copeland & Co. has six real estate agents, three of which hold their Broker's license. Tracie Copeland encourages all of her agents to go for their Broker's license, even at the risk of that agent eventually leaving Copeland & Co. to start their own brokerage. Ultimately, it's all about serving the client at a higher level, right now.
"The Broker's license will make you a better real estate agent, period. Why wouldn't we want to encourage all of agents to do that?" says Tracie.
Jennifer Booker holds a bachelor's degree in health administration from Florida Atlantic University, and her Master of Education from Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri.
