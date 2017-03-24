 
Industry News





Global Heart Lung Machine Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2021

 
 
NEW YORK - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Heart Lung Machine (https://www.24marketreports.com/life-sciences/global-heart-lung-machine-market-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2021) is a device used in open heart surgery to support the body during the surgical procedure while the heart is stopped. The heart-lung machine is often referred to as the "pump", and does the work of the heart and lungs during the operation.

Scope of the Report
This report focuses on the Heart Lung Machine in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers
Single Roller Pump Heart Lung Machine
Double Roller Pump Heart Lung Machine

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Cardiac Surgery
Lung Transplant Operation
Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment
Other

Download FREE REPORT Sample @ https://www.24marketreports.com/request-sample/global-hea...

Table of Contents

Global Heart Lung Machine Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2021

1 Market Overview

1.1 Heart Lung Machine Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Sorin

2.2 MAQUET

2.3 Medtronic

2.4 Terumo

2.5 Braile Biomedical

2.6 Tianjin Medical

MORE DETAILS @ https://www.24marketreports.com/life-sciences/global-hear...

CONTACT US:

New York City Zone 01,

NY, United States.

Int'l: (+1) 646 781 7170

UK (Toll free): +44 800 088 5734
