UK manufacturer extends acrylic tables range

One of the UK's leading acrylic fabricator has announced an extension to its best-selling range of acrylic tables and homeware

-- Post-Brexit manufacturing is increasingly important to the UK economy and Wrights Plastics is proud that it manufactures the range at their West Midlands factory using the fabrication skills developed since they were founded in 1969. MD Mike Wright said this week "We are committed to UK manufacturing and, despite challenging trading conditions, we continue to invest in UK jobs and manufacturing."In fact we aim to expand our export business. We recently exhibited at EuroShop, the leading retail trade fair, to meet potential clients and distributors across Europe."In addition to the acrylic tables range the company also manufacturer Point of Sale display products and industrial components. However, the company believe their acrylic furniture range will play an increasingly important role in their business. Mike continued "Acrylic tables have remained 'ontrend' for a number of years now and we saw a market for affordable but durable products. And we have been proved right with strong sales levels that are increasing all the time"Further details of the expanded range can be found at http://www.gpxgroup.com/ acrylic-coffee- table-range