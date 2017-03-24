 
News By Tag
* BREXIT
* Uk Manufacturing
* Furniture News
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Furniture
* More Industries...
News By Location
* West Bromwich
  West Midlands
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524

UK manufacturer extends acrylic tables range

One of the UK's leading acrylic fabricator has announced an extension to its best-selling range of acrylic tables and homeware
 
WEST BROMWICH, England - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Post-Brexit manufacturing is increasingly important to the UK economy and Wrights Plastics is proud that it manufactures the range at their West Midlands factory using the fabrication skills developed since they were founded in 1969. MD Mike Wright said this week "We are committed to UK manufacturing and, despite challenging trading conditions, we continue to invest in UK jobs and manufacturing.

"In fact we aim to expand our export business. We recently exhibited at EuroShop, the leading retail trade fair, to meet potential clients and distributors across Europe."

In addition to the acrylic tables range the company also manufacturer Point of Sale display products and industrial components. However, the company believe their acrylic furniture range will play an increasingly important role in their business. Mike continued "Acrylic tables have remained 'ontrend' for a number of years now and we saw a market for affordable but durable products. And we have been proved right with strong sales levels that are increasing all the time"

Further details of the expanded range can be found at http://www.gpxgroup.com/acrylic-coffee-table-range

Contact
Wrights Plastics / Brett Sidaway
***@wrightsplastics.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@wrightsplastics.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:BREXIT, Uk Manufacturing, Furniture News
Industry:Furniture
Location:West Bromwich - West Midlands - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wrights Plastics GPX News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share