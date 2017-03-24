Oncotelic and Autotelic Inc. Present to Present Data on OT-101 Program at 2017 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting Improved Overall Survival in Advanced Pancreatic Cancer treated with Trabedersen (OT-101) AGOURA HILLS, Calif. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Overexpression of transforming growth factor-beta 2 (TGF-β2) is associated with poor prognosis of tumors and plays a key role in malignant progression of various tumors by inducing proliferation, metastasis, angiogenesis, and immunosuppression. Oncotelic is developing a TGF-β2 antisense agent (OT-101) as an immunotherapy against pancreatic cancer, melanoma, and glioblastoma. Previously we have reported the clinical data in support of the de-cloaking of pancreatic tumors to subsequent chemotherapies following OT-101 treatment. It was also shown that treatment with OT-101 followed by subsequent chemotherapy significantly improves overall survival (OS). In this phase 1/2 clinical study in pancreatic cancer patients, the IL-8 spike is shown to be predictive of TGF-β2 immunotherapy probably due to its role in potentiating a cytokine storm during immunotherapy. The IL-8 spike during the 1st cycle of therapy is associated with improved OS in pancreatic cancer patients treated with OT-101 above and beyond those seen with current treatments. Dr. Larn Hwang, CEO of Oncotelic, and Dr. Shradha Prabhulkar, Director of NanoEngineering, will present the data the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting being held on April 1-5, 2017 in Washington, DC.



5043 / 18 - Population pharmacokinetic model for OT-101 - A TGF-β2-specific antisense oligonucleotide in cancer patients. Wen Wang, Kevin Ng, David Nam, Vuong Trieu, Larn Hwang. April 5, 2017, 8:00 - 12:00 PM Section 1



2800 / 2 - Transforming growth factor-beta 2 (TGF-β2) antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) OT-101 synergizes with chemotherapy in preclinical tumor models. Osmond D'Cruz, Cynthia Lee, Vuong Trieu, Larn Hwang. April 3, 2017, 1:00 - 5:00 PM Section 38



1600 / 8 - Interleukin- 8 (IL-8) in TGF-β immunotherapy and chemotherapies. Larn Hwang, Kevin Ng, Osmond D'Cruz, Sanjive Qazi, Andrew Schmidt, Vuong Trieu. April 3, 2017, 8:00 - 12:00 PM Section 26



About Trabedersen

Trabedersen (OT-101) is a single-stranded phosphorothioate antisense oligodeoxynucleotide (18-mer) designed to specifically target the human TGF-β2 messenger RNA. The Mechanism of Action exploration focuses on targeting downregulation and immunostimulation. Trabedersen is believed to reverse TGF-β's immunosuppressive effects, rendering the tumor visible to a patient's immune system and resulting in priming and specific activation of the patient's anti-tumor immune response. OT-101 has completed multiple clinical trials and is poised for multiple phase II combination trials followed by pivotal phase III registration trials.



About Oncotelic Inc.

Oncotelic's lead therapeutic platform is OT-101. Oncotelic intends to conduct registration trials for multiple cancer indications including pancreatic, melanoma, and glioblastoma. The executives of Oncotelic are a group of pharmaceutical veterans who believe that OT-101 will present a paradigm shift in the treatment of cancers.



About Autotelic Inc.

Autotelic works through partners to transform how medications are being delivered. The Autotelic Inc. platform is a Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) device which allows PK guided dosing, reducing the toxicity from overmedication and increasing the efficacy from under-medication. Current dosing schemes result in either too much drug exposure or too little drug exposure because of individual pharmacokinetic variations. The Autotelic pipeline includes TDM devices for management of oncology, hypertension and pain.



Autotelic supports a consortium of companies including Lipomedics - developer of nanomedicines, Oncotelic - developer of antisense against TGF-beta, Stocosil - developer of olmesartan/rosuvastatin FDC, and Marina Biotech - developer of tkRNAi against beta-catenin (CEQ508) which recently completed phase I having achieved both primary and secondary endpoints against FAP.



Contact

Vuong Trieu PhD

***@autotelicinc.com


