Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524

yoga for good sleep at night - Yoga in Rishikesh

 
 
Yoga for Good Night at Sleep
Yoga for Good Night at Sleep
 
RISHIKESH, India - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Sleep disorders are no fun. They can leave you high and dry in the morning and restless and desperate at night. The consequences of lack of sleep can be detrimental for health. Studies show that poor sleep habits can make a person age faster. Sleep is essential for a healthy body. Why? When someone sleeps, the body repairs itself on a cellular level. It also removes toxins from the body.

6-8 hours of sleep is thought to be necessary for the average person to recover from the day. A good night's sleep is important not only to look good but to also bring the necessary relaxation to the body and mind. A regular yoga practice can help with insomnia and abnormal sleep habits. Yoga is more than a gym workout. It helps the practitioner relax the body and the mind.

Here are some poses that can improve your sleep with regular practice:

Standing forward bend (Hastapadasana)

This pose helps stretch the back muscles. It also refreshes the nervous system. The blood supply is increased by stretching the spine.

Cat stretch (Marjariasana)

This is yet another stretch that's great for stretching and improving the flexibility of the spine. This pose also helps massage the digestive organs and improve digestion, which in turn helps improve sleep. It's also known to improve blood circulation and relaxing the mind.

Child pose (Shishuasana)

Great for deep relaxation and excellent for stretching the back, it can also calm the mind and the body. It creates a positive reaction in the nervous system which in turn helps provide peaceful sleep at night.

Butterfly pose (Baddhakonasana)

Sometimes when you are too tired, it can be difficult to sleep. If you are sued to standing for extended hours, this stretch can help you stretch and relax the inner thighs, groin and knees.

Legs-up-the-wall pose (Viparitakarani)

If you are very active during the day, your legs and feet can get overly tardy. This posture is great for improving blood circulation to the brain. Proper blood circulation to the brain can relieve one from mild headaches and calm the mind.

In the end, it all comes down to your routine. Establishing a standard nighttime routine is one of the most important things you can do to improve your sleep. The body sometimes can use a signal to prepare itself for sleep. Additionally, pranayama practices such as Nadishodan, can help relieve tension in the body and mind, which is essential for a good night's sleep.

For More Info Please Visit: https://www.indianyogaassociation.com/
