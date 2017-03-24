News By Tag
Non-electronic Shavers Strengthening Revenue for Global Shaver Industry: Ken Research
Generally the Investment in shavers industry is feasible for the innovative projects making it ideal source of information for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, customers, investors and individuals who have interest in this market With the passage of time, men grooming market has also shown huge development. The companies are continuously focusing on innovation and the product development to remain in the competition.
The demand for the non-electronic shavers is much higher than electronic shavers due to the user friendliness and no requirement of electricity or battery for the operations.
As the World economy has expanded by just 2.2 % in 2016, which is the slowest growth rate since the great recession 0f 2009. The global economy are showing a very sluggish growth which is supported by the feeble pace of global investment, dwindling world trade growth, flagging productivity growth and the high level of debts In 2015, Europe has acquired a dominant position in the market due to the consumers again and again confidence to uptake the razors and electric shavers.
Asia Pacific is also expected to witness the healthy progress in the market due to the rise in the urbanization and the increase in the disposable income.
This provides a close linkage between the demand, investment, trade and productivity, which is extending the global growth and prove the self-perpetuating in the juicers Industry of concerted policy efforts to revive investment and foster a recovery in the productivity. Socially the progress is impeding towards the sustainable development goals (SDGs), particularly the goal of eradicating extreme poverty and creating decent work for all.
Now day's shavers are also used by female population due to the increase in the knowledge about the personal hygiene which will affect the market in the long run.
The shavers in the market are expected to grow in the near time due to rise in the awareness about the personal hygiene among the customers. The rise in the disposable income in the emerging nations is the key factor for the growth this industry .the innovation of the products will lead to the growth of shavers in the market.
