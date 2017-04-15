 
Thecus® Announces new Affordable 4-bay NAS: The N4350

Following the release of the N2350 comes its expanded 4-bay version, the N4350.
 
 
XIZHI CITY, Taiwan - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Thecus ® Technology Corp today announced the N4350, an upgraded version of the N4310. This affordable 4-bay NAS is stacked with features that provide a practical solution for SOHO and SMB users. Delivering connectivity with uncompromising data integrity, the N4350 distinguishes itself with its energy efficiency at a highly attractive price.

"As the demand for storage continues to grow, small office and home users are seeking the best price/performance solution for their investment," said Florence Shih, General Manager at Thecus Technology Corp. "With the introduction of N4350, it pushes the NAS market to a new level, this versatile NAS delivers tremendous value plus the functionality to reach the full spectrum of the SOHO user needs."

Under the Hood

The Thecus N4350 is embedded with a dual core Marvell Armada 388 1.8 GHz CPU, and equipped with 1GB of DDR4 RAM. It includes one Gigabit Ethernet LAN and two USB 3.0 ports. The N4350's low power consumption guarantees that its day-to-day running costs are near negligible.

ThecusOS 7.0

The N4350 operates on the Thecus OS7, which leverages a web-based, straightforward multi-window interface. This intuitive and feature-rich OS allows for significant advancements in productivity, flexibility, and performance. Key features include Photo Center, File Center, and Thecus App Center, which offers an extensive variety of apps for modern digital lifestyles.

Data Security

The Thecus N4350 offers complete data backup and protection capabilities: Thin provisioning, replication for disaster recovery, Remote Backup or disaster recovery (for real-time remote or local backup) as well as backup to Amazon S3 cloud service.

Mobile Access

The N4350 provides connectivity with three mobile apps. Thecus Connect™ allows users to gain live access to their NAS unit, enabling them to monitor the most up-to-date information. Thecus Wizard™ allows quick set up a NAS remotely. Orbweb.me™ is a P2P module that allows users to easily view, stream and manage files in their NAS anytime and anywhere. No IP address is required.

The N4350 has a revamped processor compared to its predecessor, with double the processing cores and higher frequency. Next generation DDR4 RAM, and runs on the latest ThecusOS 7 software. The N4350's elevated hardware and performance guarantees it has one of the best price to performance ratios on the market, with the price tag being under 300 USD/EURO.

For more information go to http://www.thecus.com

