Thecus® Announces new Affordable 4-bay NAS: The N4350
Following the release of the N2350 comes its expanded 4-bay version, the N4350.
"As the demand for storage continues to grow, small office and home users are seeking the best price/performance solution for their investment,"
Under the Hood
The Thecus N4350 is embedded with a dual core Marvell Armada 388 1.8 GHz CPU, and equipped with 1GB of DDR4 RAM. It includes one Gigabit Ethernet LAN and two USB 3.0 ports. The N4350's low power consumption guarantees that its day-to-day running costs are near negligible.
ThecusOS 7.0
The N4350 operates on the Thecus OS7, which leverages a web-based, straightforward multi-window interface. This intuitive and feature-rich OS allows for significant advancements in productivity, flexibility, and performance. Key features include Photo Center, File Center, and Thecus App Center, which offers an extensive variety of apps for modern digital lifestyles.
Data Security
The Thecus N4350 offers complete data backup and protection capabilities:
Mobile Access
The N4350 provides connectivity with three mobile apps. Thecus Connect™ allows users to gain live access to their NAS unit, enabling them to monitor the most up-to-date information. Thecus Wizard™ allows quick set up a NAS remotely. Orbweb.me™ is a P2P module that allows users to easily view, stream and manage files in their NAS anytime and anywhere. No IP address is required.
The N4350 has a revamped processor compared to its predecessor, with double the processing cores and higher frequency. Next generation DDR4 RAM, and runs on the latest ThecusOS 7 software. The N4350's elevated hardware and performance guarantees it has one of the best price to performance ratios on the market, with the price tag being under 300 USD/EURO.
