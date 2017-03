Mentovo: New Online Mentoring Platform to Help Individuals Enhance Their Lives

Supporting users in their journey to improve their wellbeing

--– Introducing Mentovo (https://mentovo.com/), an innovative online mentoring platform created to help individuals achieve their personal and professional goals. Built around an online community of wellbeing advocates, Mentovo is for individuals who want to progress towards their goals and for businesses wanting to improve staff wellbeing and performance.These specialists in wellbeing, coaching, nutrition and mindfulness are on hand to help and support individuals expand their knowledge and reach their goals, whether that might be health, fitness, career or relationship related.comments: "In our fast-paced society, people have significantly less time to focus on self-improvement and how to become their best selves. Mentovo was created as a safe environment where people can open up, talk about their challenges and discover a personalised approach to overcome them. No one is perfect and it's alright to lose calm from time to time or be in difficult situations. But if we approach these circumstances from a mindful, self-reflective position, a guiding mentor can help us build a set of relevant tools to manage our goals and significantly improve our wellbeing."Anyone canand access a wide range of content to guide them on their journey towards a fulfilled life, both personally and professionally. Within the Mentovo community people can discuss freely with professional mentors and likeminded individuals about the benefits of mindfulness, the best strategies for improving their lives and their overall wellbeing.There are also two premium options – https://mentovo.com/ membership/ ) and ''. The first is athat includes access to premium content created by professional mentors, guiding users in overcoming challenges or barriers met during their self-improvement journey. With this package users can also access a self-reflection journal which provides direct support from Mentovo's mentors who track progress and guide the individual towards their goals.The second option –– includes all benefits of a Lift package but also 1-to-1 guidance from one of Mentovo's mentors who will build aandin achieving specific wellbeing goals. Users who choose this option will have access to a private, dedicated Facebook group and special, in-depth webinars aimed at expanding their knowledge and capabilities. ThisMentovo is also ideal for businesses that understand. By supporting employees' goals and helping them overcome personal or professional challenges, companies can significantly improve performance and grow faster due to a stronger, more engaged team.Studies ( https://www.zanebenefits.com/ blog/increased- productivity- ... ) show that employees with a healthy diet and exercise programme increase their job performance by 25% while overall absenteeism decreases by 27%.The '' (https://mentovo.com/enterprise/) package is designed for teams of 5 or more employees and includes all benefits of the 'Grow' option. This is a bespoke membership affordable for companies of all sizes and can be tailored to specific goals regarding productivity, performance or professional growth."Coaching, life-hacking and wellbeing have become important parts of our daily lives. However, getting a personal trainer, life coach or mentor is in many cases expensive and time consuming until you find the right match. Mentovo's mission is to support as many individuals and professionals as possible so they find the right support and guidance to achieve their goals and reach their full potential," adds Bloom.Mentovo is anthat helps and supports individuals and professionals to achieve their personal and career goals.The platform offers direct mentorship and guidance from highly experienced professionals specialised in wellbeing and coaching people to become the best version of themselves.Mentovo provides guidance and support to all individuals who join the community and aims to significantly improve their wellbeing, health, fitness, relationships or careers. www.mentovo.com