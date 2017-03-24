News By Tag
Mentovo: New Online Mentoring Platform to Help Individuals Enhance Their Lives
Supporting users in their journey to improve their wellbeing
Mentovo's most valuable asset is its mentors. These specialists in wellbeing, coaching, nutrition and mindfulness are on hand to help and support individuals expand their knowledge and reach their goals, whether that might be health, fitness, career or relationship related.
Joe Bloom, Mentovo's founder comments: "In our fast-paced society, people have significantly less time to focus on self-improvement and how to become their best selves. Mentovo was created as a safe environment where people can open up, talk about their challenges and discover a personalised approach to overcome them. No one is perfect and it's alright to lose calm from time to time or be in difficult situations. But if we approach these circumstances from a mindful, self-reflective position, a guiding mentor can help us build a set of relevant tools to manage our goals and significantly improve our wellbeing."
Anyone can join Mentovo's community for free and access a wide range of content to guide them on their journey towards a fulfilled life, both personally and professionally. Within the Mentovo community people can discuss freely with professional mentors and likeminded individuals about the benefits of mindfulness, the best strategies for improving their lives and their overall wellbeing.
There are also two premium options – 'Lift' (https://mentovo.com/
The second option – 'Grow' – includes all benefits of a Lift package but also 1-to-1 guidance from one of Mentovo's mentors who will build a tailored development plan and provide constant, direct support in achieving specific wellbeing goals. Users who choose this option will have access to a private, dedicated Facebook group and special, in-depth webinars aimed at expanding their knowledge and capabilities. This costs £49 per month.
Mentovo is also ideal for businesses that understand a team's wellbeing is critical for success. By supporting employees' goals and helping them overcome personal or professional challenges, companies can significantly improve performance and grow faster due to a stronger, more engaged team.
Studies (https://www.zanebenefits.com/
The 'Enterprise' (https://mentovo.com/
"Coaching, life-hacking and wellbeing have become important parts of our daily lives. However, getting a personal trainer, life coach or mentor is in many cases expensive and time consuming until you find the right match. Mentovo's mission is to support as many individuals and professionals as possible so they find the right support and guidance to achieve their goals and reach their full potential," adds Bloom.
About Mentovo
Mentovo is an online mentoring platform that helps and supports individuals and professionals to achieve their personal and career goals.
The platform offers direct mentorship and guidance from highly experienced professionals specialised in wellbeing and coaching people to become the best version of themselves.
Mentovo provides guidance and support to all individuals who join the community and aims to significantly improve their wellbeing, health, fitness, relationships or careers. www.mentovo.com
