CinnamonTeal Publishing partners with Ketto to provide crowdfunding for authors
Authors in India can now avail of crowdfunding support to get their books published.
This association will allow authors of selected books to raise funds in order to complete the publishing process, and make it easier for authors to publish their books. Authors' campaigns will be managed by CinnamonTeal Publishing on the Ketto platform, in itself a uniquely-designed platform for initiatives that favour the arts, after selecting certain books, then working closely with the author to encourage financial pledges from the hundreds of individual patrons that the Ketto platform provides access to.
Commenting on this development, Leonard Fernandes, co-founder of CinnamonTeal Publishing said that, "Authors need not worry too much about how a book will get published and just about how they can write a really good book."
This association between CinnamonTeal Publishing and Ketto is a step in making crowdfunding a viable source of funds for publications,that till now depended on publisher funds, grants or the author's own funds. This move also allows readers to fund the books that they would like to read and possibly even influence reading trends within the Indian market.
Varun Sheth, CEO & Founder of Ketto, equally gung-ho about the prospects of this venture stating that the concept already has been tried abroad with much success and there is hope that it will find favour in India too. He further added that, "While crowdfunding has been used in India to fund several kinds of projects, its use to aid self-publishing is unprecedented in this country".
About CinnamonTeal Publishing:
Established in 2007, CinnamonTeal Publishing pioneered self-publishing in India. Till date, they have published more than 700 authors, and have sold their books successfully around the world. Visit us at http://cinnamonteal.in/
About Ketto:
Ketto is an online crowd funding space for both social and creative causes and is based in Mumbai, India. It was founded on 15 August 2012 by Varun Sheth along with film and theatre actor Kunal Kapoor. In its first year, Ketto raised INR 4.5 million for 18 campaigns. Their causes ranged from education to women's empowerment. Visit us at https://www.ketto.org/
