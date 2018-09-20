 
Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524

Honda WRV Vs Honda Jazz – Price, Specs and Features

Honda WRV is based on the Jazz hatchback but got a whole new front end and other SUV-like design elements. It is costlier than the Jazz.
 
 
INDORE, India - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Honda WRV is based on the Jazz hatchback but got a whole new front end and other SUV-like design elements. It is costlier than the Jazz, but the engine, interior etc. are same as the hatchback.

Here we will be comparing these two cars based on design, features, and specs etc.
Honda WRV vs Jazz Price Comparison

WR-V (ex-showroom Price)  Jazz (ex-showroom Delhi Price)
Petrol  Rs. 7.75-8.99 lakh  Rs. 5.89-8.39 lakh
Diesel  Rs. 8.79-9.99 lakh  Rs. 7.20-9.18 lakh

The WR-V is pricier than the Jazz. Top end Honda WRV diesel costs almost Rs. 10 lakh. It is available in only two variants: S and VX. There is price difference of over 80k-90k.

Model Name  Ex-showroom Delhi Price  Model Name  Ex-Showroom Delhi price
Honda WRV 1.2 L Petrol S Manual  Rs. 7.75 lakh  Honda Jazz 1.2 L Petrol S Manual  Rs.6.52 lakh
Honda WRV 1.2 L Petrol VX Manual  Rs. 8.99 lakh  Honda Jazz 1.2 L Petrol VX Manual  Rs. 7.81 lakh
Honda WRV 1.5 L Diesel S Manual  Rs. 8.79 lakh  Honda Jazz 1.5 L Diesel S Manual  Rs. 7.89 lakh
Honda WRV 1.5 L Diesel VX Manual  Rs. 9.99 lakh  Honda Jazz 1.5 L Diesel VX Manual  Rs. 9.18 lakh

Honda WRV vs Jazz Specifications Comparison

Diesel
Honda WR-V  Honda Jazz
Engine Type/ Displacement  1.5 L Diesel  1.5 L Diesel
Power  98 bhp  98 bhp
Torque  200 Nm  200 Nm
Transmission (Gearbox)  6-speed manual  6-speed manual
Mileage (claimed)  25.5 KMPL  27.3 KMPL

Petrol
Honda WR-V  Honda Jazz
Engine Type/ Displacement  1.2 L Petrol  1.2 L Diesel
Power  87 bhp  82 bhp
Torque  110 Nm  115 Nm
Transmission (Gearbox)  5-speed manual  5-speed manual/CVT
Mileage (claimed)  17.5 KMPL  18.7 KMPL (MT)19 KMPL (AT)

Unlike the Jazz, the WRV petrol doesn't come with the option of an automatic transmission. The Jazz is slightly more fuel efficient due to its lower weight.
Honda WRV vs Jazz Mileage Comparison

WR-V (ARAI)  Jazz (ARAI)
Diesel  25.5 KMPL  27.3 KMPL KMPL
Petrol  17.5 KMPL  18.7 KMPL (MT)19 KMPL (AT)

As expected, WR-V consumes more fuel than that of the Jazz. At present, the Honda Jazz diesel is one of the most fuel efficient cars in India.
Honda WRV vs Jazz Features Comparison
Other than the features already available on the Jazz, the WRV has got some additional features too. It has a got cruise control, LED pilot lamps and a sunroof. Other than these features, both the cars are same. However, WRV lacks 'Magic Seats'.

Honda WR-V  Honda Jazz
Air Conditioner Type  Automatic Climate Control  Automatic Climate Control
Power Windows  Yes (4)  Yes (4)
Central Locking  Keyless entry and go  Keyless Entry and go
Steering Audio Controls  Yes  Yes
Audio System  Touchscreen  Touchscreen
Airbags  2  2
ABS  Yes  Yes

Honda WRV vs Jazz Comparison – Exterior Design
The design of the Jazz has given a complete crossover treatment. The WRV has a new nose with a flatter, higher set bonnet. There is body cladding all around with faux skid plates for the front and rear bumpers. The rear end has got same tail lamps; however, there are clear differences between the profiles of both the cars. A raised ride height, new diamond cut alloys and roof rails round off the differences between the exteriors of the WRV and the Jazz.
Honda WRV vs Jazz Comparison – Interior Design

Unlike the exteriors, the dashboard of the WR-V is same as that of the Jazz. The design of the Jazz based crossover is also same including the instrument console and the steering wheel. The only difference on the inside is new seat upholstery and the provision of a sunroof. Also, the touchscreen infotainment system is new. It comes from the 2017 Honda City.

Honda WRV vs Jazz Comparison – Dimensions

WR-V  Jazz
Length  3999 mm  3955 mm
Width  1734 mm  1694 mm
Height  1601 mm  1544 mm
Wheelbase  2555 mm  2530 mm
Ground Clearance  188 mm  165 mm
Boot Space  363 Litres  354 Litres

The WRV crossover is longer, wider and taller than the Jazz. Also, it has a higher ground clearance and a slightly bigger boot. While the Jazz gets 15 inch wheels, the WRV comes with 16 inchers. The WRV enjoys 9-litres of extra boot space.
Honda WRV vs Jazz Comparison – Verdict
The WRV looks like a perfect product for people looking for that little extra ruggedness from their hatchbacks. It is likely to affect the sales of the Honda Jazz, instead of taking buyers away from other compact SUVs.

Price: The starting price of Honda WRV is Rs. 7.75 lakhs, which means it is a lot more costly than not only Jazz but many other models like Ford EcoSport and Vitara Breeza.

Design: Honda has done a nice work of infusing SUV like elements into the design of the Jazz. However, design is a matter of person taste.
Features: There are many new features in WRV as already listed above. However, it misses out on Magic Seats.
Specifications: Both cars get the same set of engines. The Jazz is slightly more fuel efficient overall.

https://www.trendingcar.com/blog/honda-wrv-vs-honda-jazz....

