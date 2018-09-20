Honda WRV Vs Honda Jazz – Price, Specs and Features

Honda WRV is based on the Jazz hatchback but got a whole new front end and other SUV-like design elements. It is costlier than the Jazz.

-- Honda WRV is based on the Jazz hatchback but got a whole new front end and other SUV-like design elements. It is costlier than the Jazz, but the engine, interior etc. are same as the hatchback.Here we will be comparing these two cars based on design, features, and specs etc.Honda WRV vs Jazz Price ComparisonRs. 7.75-8.99 lakh Rs. 5.89-8.39 lakhRs. 8.79-9.99 lakh Rs. 7.20-9.18 lakhThe WR-V is pricier than the Jazz. Top end Honda WRV diesel costs almost Rs. 10 lakh. It is available in only two variants: S and VX. There is price difference of over 80k-90k.Honda WRV 1.2 L Petrol S Manual Rs. 7.75 lakh Honda Jazz 1.2 L Petrol S Manual Rs.6.52 lakhHonda WRV 1.2 L Petrol VX Manual Rs. 8.99 lakh Honda Jazz 1.2 L Petrol VX Manual Rs. 7.81 lakhHonda WRV 1.5 L Diesel S Manual Rs. 8.79 lakh Honda Jazz 1.5 L Diesel S Manual Rs. 7.89 lakhHonda WRV 1.5 L Diesel VX Manual Rs. 9.99 lakh Honda Jazz 1.5 L Diesel VX Manual Rs. 9.18 lakhEngine Type/ Displacement 1.5 L Diesel 1.5 L DieselPower 98 bhp 98 bhpTorque 200 Nm 200 NmTransmission (Gearbox) 6-speed manual 6-speed manualMileage (claimed) 25.5 KMPL 27.3 KMPLEngine Type/ Displacement 1.2 L Petrol 1.2 L DieselPower 87 bhp 82 bhpTorque 110 Nm 115 NmTransmission (Gearbox) 5-speed manual 5-speed manual/CVTMileage (claimed) 17.5 KMPL 18.7 KMPL (MT)19 KMPL (AT)Unlike the Jazz, the WRV petrol doesn't come with the option of an automatic transmission. The Jazz is slightly more fuel efficient due to its lower weight.Honda WRV vs Jazz Mileage ComparisonDiesel 25.5 KMPL 27.3 KMPL KMPLPetrol 17.5 KMPL 18.7 KMPL (MT)19 KMPL (AT)As expected, WR-V consumes more fuel than that of the Jazz. At present, the Honda Jazz diesel is one of the most fuel efficient cars in India.Honda WRV vs Jazz Features ComparisonOther than the features already available on the Jazz, the WRV has got some additional features too. It has a got cruise control, LED pilot lamps and a sunroof. Other than these features, both the cars are same. However, WRV lacks 'Magic Seats'.Air Conditioner Type Automatic Climate Control Automatic Climate ControlPower Windows Yes (4) Yes (4)Central Locking Keyless entry and go Keyless Entry and goSteering Audio Controls Yes YesAudio System Touchscreen TouchscreenAirbags 2 2ABS Yes YesThe design of the Jazz has given a complete crossover treatment. The WRV has a new nose with a flatter, higher set bonnet. There is body cladding all around with faux skid plates for the front and rear bumpers. The rear end has got same tail lamps; however, there are clear differences between the profiles of both the cars. A raised ride height, new diamond cut alloys and roof rails round off the differences between the exteriors of the WRV and the Jazz.Honda WRV vs Jazz Comparison – Interior DesignUnlike the exteriors, the dashboard of the WR-V is same as that of the Jazz. The design of the Jazz based crossover is also same including the instrument console and the steering wheel. The only difference on the inside is new seat upholstery and the provision of a sunroof. Also, the touchscreen infotainment system is new. It comes from the 2017 Honda City.Honda WRV vs Jazz Comparison – DimensionsLength 3999 mm 3955 mmWidth 1734 mm 1694 mmHeight 1601 mm 1544 mmWheelbase 2555 mm 2530 mmGround Clearance 188 mm 165 mmBoot Space 363 Litres 354 LitresThe WRV crossover is longer, wider and taller than the Jazz. Also, it has a higher ground clearance and a slightly bigger boot. While the Jazz gets 15 inch wheels, the WRV comes with 16 inchers. The WRV enjoys 9-litres of extra boot space.Honda WRV vs Jazz Comparison – VerdictThe WRV looks like a perfect product for people looking for that little extra ruggedness from their hatchbacks. It is likely to affect the sales of the Honda Jazz, instead of taking buyers away from other compact SUVs.Price: The starting price of Honda WRV is Rs. 7.75 lakhs, which means it is a lot more costly than not only Jazz but many other models like Ford EcoSport and Vitara Breeza.Design: Honda has done a nice work of infusing SUV like elements into the design of the Jazz. However, design is a matter of person taste.Features: There are many new features in WRV as already listed above. However, it misses out on Magic Seats.Specifications:Both cars get the same set of engines. The Jazz is slightly more fuel efficient overall.