March 2017
Bioabsorbable Implants Market: Global Market Snapshot by 2021

SA-BRC is pleased to announce the initiation of research on "Global Bioabsorbable Implants Market".
 
 
HOUSTON - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Bioabsorbable implants market is poised to witness increased adoption in orthopedics and cardiovascular market. Application of bioabsorbable implants is increasing rapidly with advent of newer anatomy specific implant. Although implants of this material won't replace others such as titanium, stainless steel, and PEEK, a significant market of these implants is captured by bioabsorbable implants. Most important advantage of bioabsorbable implants is that it does not require repeat surgery for its removal. Furthermore, interference of implant with tendons, nerves, and muscles is avoided over a period of time as healing process continues. Another major aspect of bioabsorbable implants is that these implants do not interfere with imaging modalities such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) unlike other magnetic implants. Hence the patient can stay eligible for MRI scans and avoid high ionizing CT scans. It has been observed that some patients develop allergic reactions to metal implants leading to eczema, urticaria or vasculitis. Bioabsorbable implants have higher biocompatibility as compared to metal implants which avoids aforementioned complications. Due to these advantages, non-absorbable implants are avoided wherever possible for patient convenience and better treatment outcome.

Orthopedic bioabsorbable implants such as plates, pins, screws, scaffolds, sutures, and others have been used for a long time in chronic injuries. In cardiology, bioabsorbable stents are used to treat blockage. Polylactic acid (PLA), polyglycolic acid (PGA), and polydioxanone (PDS) are most widely used bioabsorbable polymers. Poly-L-lactic acid is most widely used material for manufacture of orthopedic implants as it retains initial strength for a longer period than poly-D-lactic acid. Degradation time of polyglycolic acid implants is shorter as compared to polylactic acid implants. Hence appropriate implant material must be selected depending on the type of injury and its location.

Free Report Sample@ http://www.sa-brc.com/Global-Bioabsorbable-Implants-Marke...

Bioabsorbable implants market is restricted to some extent by the low strength as compared to other implant materials, especially in orthopedic applications. Also, biobasorbable implants are more expensive than other metal implants. In cardiology, bioabsorbable stents face certain challenges due to which drug eluting or metal stents are preferred in some instances. Polymer based stents are thick, and prone to fractures. These stents are also take time to swell during implantation process.

The global bioabsorbable implants market is mainly driven by growing scope, and launch of newer devices in the market. More anatomy specific implants and clinical data supporting importance of bioabsorbable materials in would provide necessary leverage for the market growth. In October 2016, Xeltis announced initiation of Xplore-I clinical trial for Xeltis bioabsorbable pulmonary heart valve in Europe. The novel heart valve employs endogenous tissue restoration (ETR) therapeutic approach which enables restoration of cardiac organs inside the body. Key players in the market include Boston Scientific, Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Smith & Nephew and others.

Request For TOC@ http://www.sa-brc.com/Global-Bioabsorbable-Implants-Marke...

NOTE: This report is currently under research and will be made available to clients on request.

