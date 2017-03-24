News By Tag
Bioabsorbable Implants Market: Global Market Snapshot by 2021
SA-BRC is pleased to announce the initiation of research on "Global Bioabsorbable Implants Market".
Orthopedic bioabsorbable implants such as plates, pins, screws, scaffolds, sutures, and others have been used for a long time in chronic injuries. In cardiology, bioabsorbable stents are used to treat blockage. Polylactic acid (PLA), polyglycolic acid (PGA), and polydioxanone (PDS) are most widely used bioabsorbable polymers. Poly-L-lactic acid is most widely used material for manufacture of orthopedic implants as it retains initial strength for a longer period than poly-D-lactic acid. Degradation time of polyglycolic acid implants is shorter as compared to polylactic acid implants. Hence appropriate implant material must be selected depending on the type of injury and its location.
Bioabsorbable implants market is restricted to some extent by the low strength as compared to other implant materials, especially in orthopedic applications. Also, biobasorbable implants are more expensive than other metal implants. In cardiology, bioabsorbable stents face certain challenges due to which drug eluting or metal stents are preferred in some instances. Polymer based stents are thick, and prone to fractures. These stents are also take time to swell during implantation process.
The global bioabsorbable implants market is mainly driven by growing scope, and launch of newer devices in the market. More anatomy specific implants and clinical data supporting importance of bioabsorbable materials in would provide necessary leverage for the market growth. In October 2016, Xeltis announced initiation of Xplore-I clinical trial for Xeltis bioabsorbable pulmonary heart valve in Europe. The novel heart valve employs endogenous tissue restoration (ETR) therapeutic approach which enables restoration of cardiac organs inside the body. Key players in the market include Boston Scientific, Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Smith & Nephew and others.
NOTE: This report is currently under research and will be made available to clients on request.
