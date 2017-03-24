News By Tag
WealthyTec announces B2B solutions – helping finance industry companies become truly digital
Now available, these solutions will transform wealth management experiences and financial service delivery, using WealthyTec's advanced software solutions and cloud capabilities.
"Customers have high standards when it comes to financial services. Companies must deliver exceptional digital experiences on a large scale, or risk losing customers to competitors", said Jukka Blomberg, CEO of WealthyTec.
WealthyTec's strengthened offering will assist financial industry companies to create compelling, personalized and consistent digital experiences for their customers with fast time-to-market.
Today WealthyTec will unveil the following:
- White label Robo Advisor and out-of-the-box support modules, that will enable financial institutions to offer their customers a great digital advisory experience.
- Robo Reporter, which will automize and "Google optimize" financial news and content creation – ultimately helping companies to increase their userbase organically and save time.
- Automated reporting and API aggregation modules to help you to get MiFID II compliant and tap into PSD2 opportunity.
- Availability of WealthyTec's FinTech Consultancy service that will help both traditional companies as well as startups to seize the digital opportunity by innovating, concepting and developing great new solutions and drive growth.
These solutions enable existing and new players deliver great experiences under their own brand and expand the addressable customer base.
Continues Jukka Blomberg, "WealthyTec itself is using these solutions and some of the first moving customers have already taken these solutions into production – delivering higher value to their customers. We are looking forward to expand our partnerbase and deliver great new experiences for consumers and better business for stakeholders."
The B2B solutions are available at: http://www.wealthytec.com/
About WealthyTec
WealthyTec is WealthTech start-up based in Helsinki, Finland. We offer Robo Advisor consept that has already been used by over 15,000 people globally. In addition WealthyTec offers powerful B2B solutions – helping finance industry companies become truly digital.
