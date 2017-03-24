Country(s)
Industry News
SLINGR releases top features Slack users clamor for
DENVER & NEW YORK - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Starting on Thursday, Slack users who share links, files, or photos in channels can have them automatically stored in SLINGR simply by dragging them into Slack channels. The SLINGR features are designed to make it easier for Slack users to share critical information with their teams without laboriously scrolling and searching through Slack channels.
These new features follow closely on the SLINGR release of Google Contact, Calendar and IBM Watson Tone Analyzer and Personality Insights integrations. SLINGR plans to help Slack power-users consolidate bots by delivering comprehensive integrations and feature combinations in SLINGR.
"Slack has made it as easy to interact with data as it is to chat with people," says Grace Schroeder, CEO of SLINGR.io ." SLINGR captures the artifacts of Slack within the natural course of Slack user behaviors to make data findable especially during accelerated communications flows."
While many people think that Slack teams are mainly technical, Schroeder notices increasing numbers of users across a wider variety of business and educational groups. "We have clients who are genome researchers using SLINGR to capture important notes, links, photos, and files -- even assigning tasks so that students remember to feed the frogs. On the other end of the spectrum, we have property maintenance clients who send their techs out with the Slack mobile app to capture wiring photos to resolve maintenance issues in full collaboration with supervisors and tenants. For the first time, it feels like enterprise software can be made easy."
With sound work and customer management features, SLINGR users can already have their job missions synchronized to their Google Calendars, and can retrieve Google Contact information from Slack channels. SLINGR even offers a channel for IBM Watson Tone Analyzer to give users a real-time analysis of their messages before they launch an email.
"The phenomenon of Slack user adoption helped to unify many companies who steered clear of traditional software," says Schroeder. "With the technologies available today, I can see a day when frilly application interfaces yield to tools like Slack supported by AI in conversational bots -- no training required."
About SLINGR.io
SLINGR is the only full-featured application designed specifically to interoperate cohesively with Slack channels. Different from API solutions that focus on the space between integrations, SLINGR apps are designed specifically to integrate with the tools that users love. Click here to learn more.
Contact
Joseph Beason
***@slingr.io
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse