News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
xyzReptiles Expecting Baby Argentine Red Tegu Lizards for Sale Starting June 1st
xyzReptiles will be offering Baby Argentine Red Tegu Lizards for sale to the public starting June 1st for the first time since they started operations in 2015.
The owners of xyzReptiles have been working hard to bring rare new reptile morphs to the market and have also been making sure that the proper lighting and heating requirements are met for every little baby Tegu Lizard that will be housed at their Miami facility. The proper diets have also been prepared for these ground dwelling lizards that will include a mixture of canned foods, rodents and insects.
"We are delighted to add another quality lizard species for sale to our lineup", said Amir Soleymani, Managing Member of the online reptile store. Amir continued to say, "These brightly colored reptiles are seasonal and only available once a year so the opportunity to keep and feed them as well as get them to our loyal customers is one that we cherish".
Argentine Red Tegu Lizards are from Argentina originally and can be bred outdoors in sunny South Florida. They grow to an impressive size of over four feet long. They have a brightly red colored face, head and body as juveniles that turns brighter red as they mature. They have a triangular shaped head and a body that resembles a monitor lizard's with the males of the species developing strong jowls that give them a bull dog head's appearance.
About xyzReptiles:
xyzReptiles is an eCommerce company based in Miami, FL. The online reptile store offers quality reptiles for sale and a large selection of reptile pets and supplies at discount prices. All animals are shipped via FedEx Next Day Air and come with a Live Arrival Guarantee. The company was founded in April of 2015 and launched their website www.xyzReptiles.com in late July of the same year. While the founding of the company is recent the managing members have over 25 years of reptile breeding experience and husbandry.
Contact
xyzReptiles
142025 SW 142nd Ave Ste 15, Miami, FL 33186
***@xyzrpetiles.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse