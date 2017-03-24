Justice Chelameswar & Justice Lokur released LexisNexis's book 'Technology Laws Decoded'

Hon'ble Mr. Justice Jasti Chelameswar, Hon'ble Mr. Justice Madan Lokur and Hon'ble Sir Dominic Asquith KCMG released LexisNexis's book 'Technology Laws Decoded', authored by N S Nappinai

Media Contact

Sandeep Ganju

+91 124 4774421

***@lexisnexis.com Sandeep Ganju+91 124 4774421

End

-- LexisNexis, a leading global provider of content and technology solutions, released N S Nappinai's ', at India International Centre, New Delhi, on March 28, 2016, evening. Hon'ble Mr. Justice Jasti Chelameswar, Judge, Supreme Court of India; Hon'ble Mr. Justice Madan Lokur, Judge, Supreme Court of India; and Hon'ble Sir Dominic Asquith KCMG, British High Commissioner, released the book in the presence of many other eminent dignitaries like Hon'ble Justice Dr. S. Muralidhar, Judge, High Court of Delhi; Mr. R Chandrashekhar, President, NASSCOM; Mr. Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog; Mr. Siddharth Zarabi, Executive Editor, BTVI; and other distinguished members from the Bar, Judiciary, and Media.During the occasion, Hon'ble Mr. Justice Jasti Chelameswar, Judge, Supreme Court of India, congratulated the author for writing a wonderful book and said, "Technology is progressing at a rapid pace and legal systems which we follow were designed 150 to 200 years back. Lawyers, judges and law enforcers are still working in a frame where everything is in the real world. The digital world is still something which is difficult for most of them. However, we can see the new generation comfortably using laptops, mobile phones and other things. But the fact remains that this is going to continue and legal community is bound to acquire this knowledge. What is important is the focus to educate the law enforcers and the younger-generation lawyers, who have advantages of digital education and an access to gadgets. Apart from acquiring the basic knowledge of technology, the legal aspects of technology, the problems associated with every scientific invention, its uses and abuses, and as lawyers are generally concerned about the abuse of technology, the whole orientation has to change and this book, which is to be released, could be a great step in fulfilling that aspect."Congratulating the author on her achievement, Hon'ble Mr. Justice Madan Lokur, Judge, Supreme Court of India, said, "It is an excellent book with so much of material and information. I found it very interesting. Having gone through the book, what I found is that she (the author) has made the laws, whether it is the IT Act, the IPC or any of the related Acts, the IP Act, very simple and easy to understand. She has used case law from India as well as foreign jurisdictions to make it easy to try and understand the laws." He suggested that the way technology is changing across the world, the author would need to come out with the second edition much sooner than she can imagine. He added, "The book is a very good first step. I think the book covers a lot of topics: academic, judgements and laws and there is something in it for everybody; you don't need to be a technically minded person to read the book. Ms. Nappinai has done a wonderful job and she is the right person to have written this book about the technology law."Hon'ble Sir Dominic Asquith KCMG, British High Commissioner, appreciated the author's work, congratulated the author and LexisNexis for publishing the work on technology. Other appreciation for the work and the author came from Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, MP, Rajya Sabha and Member, Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT, who said, "analyses existing law governing technology in depth and the gaps in it and suggests measures to remedy them. Ms. Nappinai has brought to the book her extensive legal expertise," and Mr. Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog, who said, "Ms. Nappinai has through her authorial worth unraveled the laws regulating use of cyberspace and technology, both in India and internationally."Mr. Sandeep Ganju, Senior Director, Sales, Marketing & Strategy, LexisNexis India-South Asia, said, "In view of the increasing involvement of technology in all walks of life, an understanding of the regulatory framework governing its use and misuse is essential for all.was conceived to become a single point reference on substantive and procedural aspects of cyber laws.is a seminal work on cyber laws. The book carves out the dalliance between Constitution, Crimes, IPR and Contracts with technology laws, thereby evolving into a separate field of study. The book addresses procedural complexities through detailed analyses of Electronic Evidence and Jurisdiction in Cyberspace. The author has adopted an engaging and thematic approach to deliver a holistic and comprehensive perspective to cyber laws." He also mentioned that the book is relevant for all readers including legislators and policy makers, judiciary, armed forces, intelligence agencies, police, legal practitioners, businesses, industries and students.The book release function was followed by a panel discussion – 'Technology Laws: An Analysis' on various themes picked from the book, by eminent panelists, to introduce the vast and complex technological laws in the book. The panel comprised of Hon'ble Justice Dr. S. Muralidhar, Judge, High Court of Delhi; Mr. R Chandrashekhar, President, NASSCOM; and the author. Mr. Siddharth Zarabi, Executive Editor, BTVI, was the moderator at the panel.LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of content and technology solutions that enable professionals in legal, corporate, tax, government, academic and non-profit organizations to make informed decisions and achieve better business outcomes.