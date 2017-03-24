Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market - Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 202

Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

-- Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market OverviewOrthopedic trauma is a condition that includes injuries mainly affecting the human skeleton and deteriorating the condition of the subject. It includes the conditions ranging from simple fracture to severe life threatening injuries that are caused due to accidents. Orthopedic trauma includes multiple broken bones across different parts of the body that involve extensive reconstructive surgery. Severe orthopedic traumas can only be treated by fracture specialists and specialized team of surgeons. Various equipment and devices play a key role in reconstructive surgeries. Orthopedic traumas include dislocations, sprains, connective tissue injuries, hematomas, and final to traumatic amputations.Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market Trends: Increasing Number of Cranial and Musculoskeletal SurgeriesFat embolism and compartment syndrome are some of the other conditions that can arise due to orthopaedic traumas. The human skeleton is broadly divided into two main sections, namely upper and lower extremity. As the name suggests the upper extremity includes the upper section of the body above the abdomen such as cranium, humorous, ulna, collar bone, spine, and wrist bones. Cranium is an important part of the skeleton that helps keep the nervous system protected. Treatment of orthopedic trauma such as cranial injury is a complex task that requires specialized devices and support system. Treatment options vary according to the type and severity of the condition. For instance, external fixation is a commonly used technique for skeletal immobilization through which, bones or their fragments are kept stationary to perform surgeries. Fixation involves insertion of nails and screws in the fractured pieces of bones to make them immovable.Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market: Global Market Still Provides Significant Growth PotentialThough there are large number of specialized orthopedic hospitals, clinics and trauma centres across the globe, the market still holds lucrative growth opportunities. This is further augmented by increasing number of surgeries worldwide. According to National Model of Care for Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgery 2015, during patient's stay in hospital, 86% of orthopaedic inpatients undergo primary surgery procedure and around 70% of this activity is focussed on lower limb surgery.Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market: Cost Driven Market with Favourable Reimbursement PoliciesFavourable reimbursement policies are the beneficial checkpoints of the orthopedic trauma devices market, as the cost for treatment in such cases is relatively high as compared to regular surgery. The reimbursement policies include some vital instruction in which, only evidence-based medicine should be prescribed for treatment apart from the devices used in the surgery that are branded and requires authentic make. Also, other expenditure such as patient transfer rates with healthcare changes should be as per protocol in order to decrease out-of-pocket expense by the patient. However, some factors that can slow down market traction in the near future are rise in cost of procedure, high cost of devices used in treating orthopaedic trauma cases, and low availability of super specialized professionals. Also, the dynamic nature of orthopedic branch is such that specialists involved need to constantly upgrade their skills and keep track of the changing practices. Sub-specialization has become commonplace and the market is characterized by an acute shortage of general orthopedic surgeons.Market segmentation of orthopaedic trauma devices includes various categories, such as:Product type, material type and end userOrthopedic Trauma Devices Market by Product type· Screwso Self-drilling Screwo Emergency Screw· Plateo 2 Hole, Straight Plateo 6 Hole, Straight Plateo Others· Bone Cement· Nails· Others (Patient Specific Implants)Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market by Material type· Absorbable· Non-Absorbableo Titanium Stainless SteelOrthopedic Trauma Devices Market by End User· Orthopaedic Clinics· Hospitals· Emergency Medical ServicesOrthopedic Trauma Devices Market Future Outlook: Focus on Research and Development for Cost Effective ProductsSome organizations involved in the manufacturing of the orthopaedic trauma devices also actively focus on research and development activities to introduce better and economical products. Some organizations involved in the manufacturing of the orthopaedic trauma devices also actively focus on research and development activities to introduce better and economical products. Increasing focus on strengthening the distribution channels is expected to further enhance availability of products in the market. Some of the key players in market are as follows:· Biomet, Inc· DePuy Synthes (a Johnson & Johnson)· Braun Melsungen AG· Medtronic· Integra LifeSciences Corporation· Stryker Corporation· Zimmer Holding Inc.· Smith & Nephew· Orthofix International· NuVasive