 
News By Tag
* Global LED Downlights Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Gurgaon
  Haryana
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524


Low Power Consumption Feature Uplifting Consumption of LED Downlights: Ken Research

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Global LED Downlights Market

Industry:
Consumer

Location:
Gurgaon - Haryana - India

GURGAON, India - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Ken Research has recently announced latest publication; "Global LED Downlights Industry Situation and Prospects Research" which aims at provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the LED industry. It describes LED industry's growth prospects by segment and category and outlines a comprehensive overview of the developing economy. It further provides the detailed competitive setting, distribution channels and regulatory policies in the LED industry.

Light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are lighting sources for general lighting applications which are much more efficient as compared to incandescent lighting. Such attribute combined with their long working life and reliability has made them the suitable choice for next generation of lighting systems including emergency, backlight, automotive, indoor and outdoor. To ensure accurate operation and to control the light intensity, LEDs need an efficient driver, normally implemented by power electronics-based conversion stages to match the LED characteristics with the AC grid voltage and to generate a controllable and high-quality light

Industrial Overview

The global LED lighting market is expected to record double digit growth supported by advancement in the economy and budget friendly nature of LED down lights which makes its suitable for the population to go around these sources. With now increased focus on the security and the safeguarding of the nation's borders, LED dowlights are required heavily so as to serve the remote areas in an efficient conduct. The main reason is the versatility and the availability of the LED down lights that makes it pertinent to different settings and now with the focus on eradicating poverty there are govt policies and regulations so as to rule out the traditional lights and halogen lights with the LED lights so as to save the cost of the electricity and to provide the light to every house. The main reason for increased consumption of these lights is due to the use in the showcasing industry and also in the emergency lights which is now becoming the most important thing of schedule as it saves electricity. Therefore, due to cost efficient nature and high serving potential of LED down lights, it is used and demanded in versatile setting and thus it is said to grow at a CAGR OF 13% TILL 2022.

LED industry is set to increase in the coming years and the main factors are the ease of accessibility and availability with the different variants making it versatile throughout the industry. Other reasons are the situations such as national security and poverty alleviation in which the government is implementing policies so as to maximize the use of LED down lights.

Companies Covered

OSRAM, Philips Lighting, GE Lighting, LUG, OPPLE Lighting, Panasonic, NVC Lighting

Key topics covered in report

Global LED Lights Industry Research

Global LED Downlights Market

Global Downlights Industry Future Outlook

Downlight Industry Analysis

Global LED Light Industry Competition

Global LED Downlights Market Size

Global LED Downlights Market Growth

Global LED Downlights Market Share

Global LED Downlights Market Research Report

For more coverage click on the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/consumer-products-and-retail/...

Contact:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

query@kenresearch.com

+91-124-4230204
End
Source:Ken Research.com
Email:***@kenresearch.com
Posted By:***@kenresearch.com Email Verified
Phone:01244230204
Tags:Global LED Downlights Market
Industry:Consumer
Location:Gurgaon - Haryana - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ken Research PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share