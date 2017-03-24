Low Power Consumption Feature Uplifting Consumption of LED Downlights: Ken Research

End

-- Ken Research has recently announced latest publication;"Global LED Downlights Industry Situation and Prospects Research" which aims at provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the LED industry. It describes LED industry's growth prospects by segment and category and outlines a comprehensive overview of the developing economy. It further provides the detailed competitive setting, distribution channels and regulatory policies in the LED industry.Light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are lighting sources for general lighting applications which are much more efficient as compared to incandescent lighting. Such attribute combined with their long working life and reliability has made them the suitable choice for next generation of lighting systems including emergency, backlight, automotive, indoor and outdoor. To ensure accurate operation and to control the light intensity, LEDs need an efficient driver, normally implemented by power electronics-based conversion stages to match the LED characteristics with the AC grid voltage and to generate a controllable and high-quality lightIndustrial OverviewThe global LED lighting market is expected to record double digit growth supported by advancement in the economy and budget friendly nature of LED down lights which makes its suitable for the population to go around these sources. With now increased focus on the security and the safeguarding of the nation's borders, LED dowlights are required heavily so as to serve the remote areas in an efficient conduct. The main reason is the versatility and the availability of the LED down lights that makes it pertinent to different settings and now with the focus on eradicating poverty there are govt policies and regulations so as to rule out the traditional lights and halogen lights with the LED lights so as to save the cost of the electricity and to provide the light to every house. The main reason for increased consumption of these lights is due to the use in the showcasing industry and also in the emergency lights which is now becoming the most important thing of schedule as it saves electricity. Therefore, due to cost efficient nature and high serving potential of LED down lights, it is used and demanded in versatile setting and thus it is said to grow at a CAGR OF 13% TILL 2022.LED industry is set to increase in the coming years and the main factors are the ease of accessibility and availability with the different variants making it versatile throughout the industry. Other reasons are the situations such as national security and poverty alleviation in which the government is implementing policies so as to maximize the use of LED down lights.Companies CoveredOSRAM, Philips Lighting, GE Lighting, LUG, OPPLE Lighting, Panasonic, NVC LightingKey topics covered in reportGlobal LED Lights Industry ResearchGlobal LED Downlights MarketGlobal Downlights Industry Future OutlookDownlight Industry AnalysisGlobal LED Light Industry CompetitionGlobal LED Downlights Market SizeGlobal LED Downlights Market GrowthGlobal LED Downlights Market ShareGlobal LED Downlights Market Research ReportFor more coverage click on the link below:Contact:Ken ResearchAnkur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications+91-124-4230204