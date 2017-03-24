News By Tag
Attractive Marketing Campaigns Driving Curry Mix Market in India
"Appealing Marketing Strategies to Incline Consumers interested in Convenient Cooking", says RNCOS
The expanding range of curry mix products in mainstream ready to cook food products is ample evident that curry mix market has showcased a stable and consistent growth over the years. According to our report, "India RTC - Curry Mix Market Forecast 2022", the Indian Curry Mix Market is majorly dominated by vegetarian curries. Emergence of numerous brands in curry mix segment has further strengthened the concept of instant curry mix. The companies ensure that all the product offerings are not only available throughout India but ensure that each category is marketed differently.
Given that each region in India has its own preferences, players tend to introduce customized touch to each curry mix products to give every consumer the exact taste and flavor he is looking for. Players are now even coming up with their personal e-stores to market their wide spectrum of curry products to enhance their market presence. Since the curry mix concept in India is at progressive stage, increasing urbanization and private label penetration is anticipated to strengthen the stimulation in the Curry Mix Market.
Ready to Cook- India Curry Mix Market encompassed the extensive research on curry mix range offered by handful of instant food brands. Branded food companies are investing to expand their capacity given the burgeoning demand. International players are also aiming to enter the market to cash in on the profitable opportunity. Online food and grocery stores such as bigbasket.com sells MTR's products through its platform.
The Ready to Cook is already sizeable market in India. However, curry mix category is relatively low on household penetration. Creating widespread awareness about curry mix among consumers through trial drive adoption has been the key marketing focus to get the consumer to experience such instant food products. Additionally, host of innovative advertising options along with print media adopted by key players is simultaneously apprising the Indian consumers with the features of Instant Curry Mix Products.
