My App Center –The First Indian Company on large scale for app integration solution - Mumbai
The world is believed to be on the cusp of the app revolution — the economy and all end-products are reusable through a period of time.
Why Choose My App Centre?
· Your own branded app
· Passionately diverse
· Quick Setup
· Easy Customization
· A Team to Help You
· Affordable Packages
· Free demo
· Result Driven
· 100% secure
· Time project delivery
· Prices starting at Rs 9999/-
In a country where an estimated 100 million apps are downloaded on smart phones every month, considering the rural area which has spurred the launch of thousands of projects under the Kyoto Protocol's Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), such as projects that capture methane from animal waste to fuel clean biogas stoves. This application was developed seeing the difficulties many of clients have in monitoring data for their carbon programmes, when actually there is a huge potential for simplifying data collection using readily available technologies.
We support Make in India, Stand Up India; In his opening remarks, Dr YVN Krishnamurthy, Scientific Secretary, ISRO, said that in association with ISRO, Indian private industry would be able to involve in the applications of space technology and this would facilitate bigger business opportunities for them worldwide. A panel discussion on 'Make In India - Space: Opportunities in the all Sector especially in the mobile apps development which is the future.
One of the focus areas for My App Center is the eCommerce industry as we work extensively to recruit candidates for all aspects of electronic commerce. Having placed over 1000 candidates in technology, mobile apps development;
Despite its immense potential, India's mobile app development sector has been the achiever in the country's growth story. India is growing in the app-driven emerging markets. Instead, India's app sector has become the main catalyst for growth. Now, with a renewed interest in India's mobile app development potential across industries, the story is changing. Local companies are already making apps locally, and competition will only intensify over time.
Website: http://myappcenter.in
Contact
Yogesh Sahu
apps@myappcenter.in
