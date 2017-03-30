News By Tag
Vancouver Legend Yacht Introduces All-New Package For Corporate Event Cruises
Vancouver Legend Yacht & Car Club (VLYCC), a premier luxury-yacht charter company serving Vancouver, today announced its all-new package for those who are looking for a perfect venue to host a corporate event, meeting, conference or convention.
The company offers its clients event planning services including advice on how to get the most out of your yacht event, a unique space made to work in line with what you need, food and drink packages - all this on a reasonable price. During the party, the guests can dine in style from their gourmet buffet. They provide an experienced captain and accompanying service personnel who will take care of everything.
The founder of Vancouver Legend Yacht has stated, "Mix business with pleasure as you launch your product, reward your team, or travel smoothly to and from waterfront venues. Whatever the purpose of your corporate cruise on the turquoise waters of the Vancouver, we'll work side-by-side with you to ensure that every detail is taken care of. We will make your corporate event cruise in Vancouver a grand success that will be cherished by clients and employees for the lifetime."
All of the yachts owned by VLYCC offer great dining venue, superior staff-to-guest ratio and adaptable meeting spaces complete with state-of-the-
The corporate event cruises by VLYCC will feature live, on-board entertainment to cater to the needs of the private corporate event. With this new competitively priced corporate event cruise by VLYCC, you can add a new dimension of sophistication to your next business function.
To know more about corporate event cruises in Vancouver, visit http://www.vancouverlegendyacht.com/
ABOUT VANCOUVER LEGEND YACHT
Vancouver Legend Yacht & Car Club (VLYCC) offers its guests with unique personal lifestyle and adventurous concierge service for marine transport in the beautiful British Columbia. Vancouver Legend Yacht offers delicious catering and attentive service – all in the comfort of your own private cruise. They provide an experienced captain and accompanying service personnel. Their private yacht charter services include Dinner Cruises, Wedding Cruises, Island Cruises, Birthday Party Cruises, Public Cruises, and Corporate Event Cruises.
Contact Information
Address:
#180-510 Nicola Street,
Vancouver, BC,
Canada V6G 3J7
1. Phone: 1.778.379.3686
2. Fax: 1.778.379.3687
3. Email: info@vlycc.com
4. Website: http://www.vancouverlegendyacht.com
Page Updated Last on: Mar 30, 2017