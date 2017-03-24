 
GD/PI in JIMS Rohini on April 08, 2017 for Admission to 25th Batch of PGDM

JIMS Rohini PGDM/MBA Admissions Open 2017 - GDPI Dates Announced
 
 
JIMS-Campus-Shoot-(2)
DELHI, India - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- GD/PI on April 08, 2017 at Delhi Campus Sec-5, Rohini, near Rithala metro station for Admission to 25th Batch of PGDM at JIMS Rohini – AICTE approved Institution

JIMS Rohini is a 24 years old flagship institute of Jagannath Gupta Memorial Society and one of the oldest B-School in North India which is accredited by AICTE, NBA & AIU approved. JIMS Rohini  Ranked 7th in Delhi/NCR and 36th in All India Ranking
for Top Private Business Schools in India as per the Business World 2016 Ranking, It has been ranked as

Ø Top 50 Management Institutes in India as per Times of India B school survey report

Ø JIMS Rohini attains 22nd spot among the private unaided institutions in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)

Ø JIMS Rohini attained 43rd spot in the management category in a list of top 50 institutions on an all India basis –NIRF.

Ø Competition Success Review (CSR) Award 2016 - JIMS Rohini receives award for Excellence in Education by renowned magazine Competition Success Review ( CSR), 4th year in a row

Ø Outlook - Ranked 45 amongst top 100 Management Schools in India.

Ø 3rd FICCI Higher Education Awards - JIMS Rohini was shortlisted as one of the top five institutes for excellence in employability in the 3rd FICCI Higher Education Awards held on 10th Nov. 2016.

JIMS Rohini offers full time PGDM Programme which has been awarded the MBA equivalent status by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and AICTE. It has a galaxy of recruiters and is proudly accomplishing a continuous record of 100% Placement since its inception.

Kindly Call Us to Register: +91-9871097501 (tel:+91-9871097501) , 8510967771,

Tel.: 011-45184000, 45184001, 45184002

For GD-PI details, please visit: https://www.jimsindia.org/gd-pi-schedule.aspx or

Apply online at: https://www.jimsindia.org/admissionprocedure.aspx

For Rankings, Please visit: https://www.jimsindia.org/jims-top-mba-colleges.aspx

To view the complete Placement 2015- 2017 details please visit: https://www.jimsindia.org/placement-record-2015-2017.aspx

For Fee Structure, Please visit: https://www.jimsindia.org/admission_fee_structure.aspx

JIMS Rohini
***@jimsindia.org
