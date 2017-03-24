HMH - Hospitality Management Holding Confirms Presence at Riyadh Travel Fair 2017

HMH - Hospitality Management Holding will be present in the Saudi capital to take part in the Riyadh

-- HMH - Hospitality Management Holding will be present in the Saudi capital to take part in the Riyadh Travel Fair from the 7to the 10of April 2017. Ninth year in running, the exhibition is considered to be one of the largest tourism events in Saudi Arabia attracting leading international and regional travel and tourism companies.Ferghal Purcell, COO of HMH, said "Saudi Arabia holds high growth potential for us in terms of expansion as well as a top feeder market for our hotels across the region. In 2016, we saw a phenomenal 8% increase in Saudi room nights as compared to 2015 while revenue from Saudi guests jumped by 4.2% at our hotels in the UAE such as The Ajman Palace Hotel, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah and Coral Dubai Deira Hotel."As part of our strategy to prioritise expansion in the GCC, we are eager to grow our share of this rewarding market. We have been present in KSA for over a decade now and have three well-established properties namely Coral Al Khobar Hotel, Coral Jubail Hotel and Coral Al Ahsa Hotel. In addition, we have a fabulous 5-star property under development that has been conceived to be a prestigious address for discerning travellers to Madinah and will tremendously boost our product offering in the Kingdom. We are now keen to build on this success and Riyadh Travel Fair offers a fantastic opportunity to promote our various brands and hotels as well as meet more than 20,000 travel trade professionals and buyers."In terms of development opportunities according to industry reports, Saudi Arabia is the second largest hub for hotel construction in the Middle East and Africa, behind only the UAE. Like the rest of the region, the mid-market hospitality segment is currently under-supplied in the country, pushing the demand for quality serviced apartments as well as three and four-star properties. Therefore, the Kingdom is witnessing a significant shift towards development of mid-range hotels.Mr. Purcell stressed, "Expanding airline network especially in low-cost carriers, growing middle class, continued development of leisure and commercial areas as well as massive investment in tourism infrastructure in cities like Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah, is fuelling the demand for affordable accommodation. At HMH we are well-placed to serve this segment with three of our brands, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels".Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself for being one of the pioneers among local groups that are specialized in the dry segment. Being the largest operator in the sector within the region, HMH provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from luxury to budget. These include The Ajman Palace Hotel, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels.HMH's strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. The existing portfolio is located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow HMH's regional footprint even further.Hina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: +971 50 697 5146Email: h.bakht@mpj-pr.comhttp://www.mpj-pr.com