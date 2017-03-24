Indian Public School Conference Introduced 'Explore The Art' Program for Their School Across India

IPSC (Indian Public School Conference School) introduced 'Explore the art' program for their CBSE boarding schools in India. Designed to help children explore the world around them, the program is a part of the curriculum for the year.

-- Indian Public School Conference School introduced 'Explore the art' program as a part of their curriculum for the year 2017. The whole idea behind the program is to provide CBSE boarding schools in india with a variety of interesting and open-ended experiences. As a part of curriculum, it will help children learn the art of expression.Indian Public School Conference has around 79 day cum boarding schools under its wings. These residential schools are considered as one of the top CBSE schools in India. Different board of governors independently mentors these residential schools including sainik schools. Their educational approach involves engaging children in a supportive and enriching environment based on their interests.The key idea behind introducing 'Explore the art' program is a philosophy, that derives the educators of IPSC to nurture the learning of their students, so that they can seize hold of maximum opportunities that allows them to explore, observe, question, and discuss their understandings.The team of educators associated with IPSC is experienced and are certified trainers who strive to provide art experiences to help students with the ability to represent their thoughts, ideas, and emotions. In this program, children receive weekly art enrichment classes in a fulfilling environment. The Art specialist works closely with the classroom teachers to ensure that their work enhances the classroom study and this, makes schools under IPSC the bestThe target of 'Explore the art' program is –• To help children make sense of their world through different sensory play activities, i.e. activities which stimulate their senses?• Exploration of different textures, colors, shapes etc.• Light explorations using light tables• To enhance curiosity of the children about music and sounds, that surrounds them everywhere. Like when they are in class, while playing in playground.• To develop vocal awareness and listening skills among others.The school strives to incorporate children's interests into their flexible curriculum so as to encourage the development of individualistic contributors to society who can think reason and analyze things, and have an earnest love for learning.To know more about the IPSC and their CBSE boarding schools in India, you may visit:Indian Public School Conference Schools are secondary education proffering bodies which are private, free from any authoritative control of external body or organization and are not connected or related to any religious or spiritual matters. The educational and skill building programs are inspired by a developmental approach, to help children discover and explore their hidden potentials. Because according to IPSC, it's only then you can groom these children for a better tomorrow, so that they can take up social and personal responsibilities. Indian Public School Conference Schools are known for incorporating flexible curriculum to match every child's unique interests, ideas, opinions and curiosity.Contact Detail:Cdr. V. K. Banga(Retd)Chairman IPSC &Principal, The Mann SchoolHolambi – 110082, DelhiTel - 011-27700143, 09999640061Email - principal@themannschool.comCapt. A. J. SinghHonorary Secretary cum Treasurer, IPSC &Principal, Pinegrove SchoolDharampur, Solan – 173209, Himachal PradeshTel – 01792-264105, 09816077505Email - headmaster@pinegroveschool.com