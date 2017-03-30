 
CALM. A Revolutionary Wearable ECG For Fitness Enthusiasts And Athletes

Wearable ECG for sports & sleep analysis: a marvel of Japanese design
 
 
Monitoring training session with CALM.
MINATO-KU, Japan - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Eagle Matrix Consulting Co. Ltd., A Japanese consulting firm specializing in healthcare, has announced that they will be launching a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo from April 12th to raise funds in support for their CALM. Wearable ECG Sensor. It is a remarkable innovation in the health and fitness industry powered by years of experience in medical data analysis. This personal and wearable sensor, together with the accompanying smartphone app, will provide powerful insight for cardiovascular performance and sleep quality.

"For those who want to push their physical and mental abilities to the limits while knowing when to take it easy and recover, CALM. is a true gift." Said Yoshito Date, the Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Matrix Consulting Co. Ltd. "Last year a friend of mine had a heart attack during a triathlon event, and it was a wake-up call for us. This incident motivated me to develop something that can give serious athletes an easy to use tool to analyze their body condition." He added.

CALM. works with a smartphone and sends all the raw data from the wearable device to the mobile app, which translates and visualizes the data for the user using proprietary AI technology; it gives readings on ECG, motion, training safety, sleep quality, and much more. Through accumulating more user data from the field, as well as cooperation with Medical Doctors, Triathlon teams, and trainers, the company plans to offer additional premium features in the future via software updates.

The device weighs only 14 grams and can work continuously for up to 72 hours, or up to 7 days in Stamina mode with reduced functionalities. Moreover, it is sweat resistant and has an efficient rechargeable battery. Another groundbreaking highlight of CALM. is that it costs a fraction of other comparable products. The crowdfunding campaign price of $99 makes CALM. much more affordable than its competitors and within reach of amateur athletes. For sports researchers, fitness enthusiasts and athletes, CALM is a remarkable and affordable product that can give them deeper insight into their body and mind.

Followed by the crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, the device will be available for sale in Japan and the United States, and other parts of the world to follow. The company has made it clear that CALM. should not be treated as a medical device for patients and should not be used for medical treatment or diagnoses.

CALM. Brand web page: http://www.calm-health.com/
Media Assets and Photos: http://www.calm-health.com/media-assets/

