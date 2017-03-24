News By Tag
KritiKal Developing OnBoard- a Bus Identification System
KritiKal Solutions, a product engineering company, develops a bus identification system in partnership with IIT Delhi
"Independent mobility is an essential precursor for seeking quality education and meaningful work. Public Transportation plays a pivotal role, more so for the visually impaired, in providing a cost-effective solution. Unfortunately, the current infrastructure provides little support for the visually impaired forcing them to depend on others for their mobility. This is where we believe OnBoard can help in a big way.", said by Mr. Nishant Sharma, Chief Technology Officer at KritiKal Solutions.
The OnBoard system consists of two smart modules: a bus module and a mobile-like hand-held user module. Once a user presses the Query button on the hand-held module to obtain the route number of the approaching buses, it transmits an RF signal to all the buses in the vicinity. Each bus then transmits its route number, and these numbers are read out to the user through the speaker installed in the user module. After this, the user needs to select the suitable route number by pressing the Selection Button. In response to the Selection, the system generates a voice output from a speaker installed at the entry gate of the selected bus, thereby helping individuals board the bus without any external assistance.
After a successful pilot trial of the system in Mumbai, KritiKal Solutions is now looking at an accelerated real-time deployment of the OnBoard system all over the country.
About KritiKal Solutions:
KritiKal Solutions is a technology design house specializing in Product Development, R&D and Innovation. We have partnered with over 250 clients from all over the world and helped them translate ideas into products. We have done this using our deep domain know-how and technology expertise in Computer Vision & Image Processing (Analytics), Embedded Systems & IoT and, High-performance Mobile, Web & Software Applications. In the last 14 years, we have contributed to 50 Innovations/
To know more details, you can visit- http://www.kritikalsolutions.com
KritiKal Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
***@kritikalsolutions.com
