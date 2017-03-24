News By Tag
US based E-Sports of India declared LPU Students National Champions
• Occasion was India's Largest 5-Day Inter-University e-Sports Championship for the e-game "Counter Strike-Global Offensive"
LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal congratulated the winners and further motivated them to excel in the field on global level. LPU is the first university in India to host first ever AIU-sanctioned national e-Sports tournament. ESOI Founder Richard Whelan describes this new project as the "fastest" growing sports field. Highlighting, e-Sports (electronic sports) are so fast flourishing and speeding up games that these can even be included in Olympics within some years henceforth.
In fact, world renowned broadcasting companies are creating a televised e-sports league called 'E-League' to be broadcast on popular television networks. Growing competitions and viewership for e-sports now supports a significant number of amateur, professional players and teams. On these lines many of the game developers are engaged in building great features into their game-designs to further facilitate more enthralling competitions. Participation and spectatorship of such events have seen a large surge in popularity. It has been estimated that approximately 100 million people watch e-Sports worldwide, as the increasing availability of online streaming media platforms has become central to the growth and promotion of e-Sports competitions. Like IPL in Cricket, e-sports can seek more solid corporate involvement to help amateurs including students through e-leagues.
LPU Team Captain Harsh and co-player Prashant informed that the game 'Counter-Strike Global Offensive' (CS: GO) is an objective-based multiplayer first-person shooter game. Players play as one of two teams-the "Terrorists"
