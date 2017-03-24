News By Tag
Kolte Patil itower Exente at Electronic City Bangalore
Bangalore is an incredible city with an environment that is truly pleasing. This massive IT hub has a lot to offer its inhabitants. The real estate market in Bangalore is at a great high today with a number of residential and commercial projects.
The new Kolte Patil Project in Electronic City is an excellent development the highest level of luxury and comfort you truly deserve. The apartments are high on space, provide good ventilation, natural lighting and contain vitrified flooring, laminated wooden flooring in master bedrooms, beautiful modular kitchens with piped gas, 3-track UPVC windows, premium doors and a lot more. This development is filled with world-class external amenities that include a clubhouse, gym, meditation centre, swimming pool, sports facilities and a play-zone for your kids, multipurpose hall, theatre, jogging track, landscape garden, ATM, convenience store, Wi-Fi connectivity, power back-up and cafeteria.
Situated at Electronic City in Bangalore, Kolte Patil Extente Electronic City does offers easy access to a number of your every day and emergency landmarks like schools, hospitals, banks, ATMs, malls, shopping centres, supermarkets, convenience stores, public transport and more. Fast connectivity to other parts of Bangalore is something you can expect and experience at this development as well.
Starting at Rs.35.37 lakh and going up to Rs.1.15 lakh, the apartments at this development are affordable and definitely worth your savings for a new home or an investment for that matter. You can choose from different payment plans and also take-up home loans for a convenient purchase.
