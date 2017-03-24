Intel Unleashes a Powerful PC Memory Chip

Contact

-- CEO Brian Krzanich has made no secret of the fact that he sees processors for cloud data centers as a major pillar of's future. That said, its bread-and-butter business today remains chips for PCs. A whopping $32.9 billion out of its record $59.4 billion in sales last year came from Intel's client computing group.In keeping with that, the company recently unveiled its Optane memory solution for PCs. With the advent of virtual reality (VR) devices in the consumer market, and the rapidly growing numbers of gamers around the globe, Intel sees an expanding market for high-end PCs; it asserts that with Optane memory, games launch up to 67% faster, and levels load as much as 65% faster. According to Intel, the new memory chip also has twice the loading speed of today's PCs, and offers a 28% improvement in overall system performance.The Optane memory solution will be available to the masses on April 24 to upgrade existing PCs. Intel has also signed deals with leading PC manufacturers including, Dell, and, to equip new devices with Optane beginning in the second quarter of this year.Despite the broad negativity in the PC market, big hitters such as HP, Lenovo, and Dell continue to grow. Last quarter, PC sales declined 1.5% but HP sales jumped 6.6% year-over-year, Lenovo grew a more modest 1.7%, and Dell's desktop results improved 8.2%. Given that there are still PC sales to be had, Intel's new memory offering should help it maintain its dominant market position.Stated Jane Moore Tech anaylst for Howard James.