Denver Fashion Event to Benefit Moms in Need
MOPS International Partners With Evereve for Third Annual Fashion Fundraising Event
The Darling! Fashion Fundraiser is an annual fundraising event for the Denver-based international nonprofit that honors and celebrates local mothers of preschoolers. Attendees will be the first to preview Evereve's spring 2017 line. Improv comedy group Theater off the Cuff will entertain and food will be prepared by Footers Catering.
"Evereve is so excited for our third year of partnership with Darling!" said Liz Sinnott, Evereve regional director. "Both of our organizations believe that moms can change the world. This one evening inspires so many moms to embrace their power and beauty!"
The fashion models walking the runway at the Darling! Fashion Fundraiser are local mothers of preschoolers who belong to MOPS groups in the Denver Metro area as well as Colorado Springs. Another highlight of the evening is the big reveal of a custom-made high-fashion dress made entirely with pages of The MOPS Magazine.
"Focusing on inner beauty and celebrating the tremendous journey of motherhood, Darling! is a can't miss night out," exclaimed Kristen Hallinan, MOPS director of development. "Event attendees get to mix and mingle at a beautiful venue enjoying delicious food, cheer on moms as they model fashionable clothes selected with moms in mind, take photos in a vintage VW Shutterbus, and will be the first to see the third annual gorgeous gown made from The MOPS Magazine -- all in the name of supporting moms around the world."
Tickets cost $100 and are buy-one-get-
Denver-based MOPS International is an international nonprofit that connects moms all over the world to a community of women, in their own neighborhoods, who meet together to laugh, cry and embrace the journey of motherhood. MOPS moms come from every corner of the U.S. and more than 38 other countries around the world. They span every socioeconomic, marital status, origin of mothering, race, faith background, age and lifestyle spectrum rooted in the belief that we mother best when we mother together.
