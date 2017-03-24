News By Tag
Nightlord Series by Garon Whited gets Novel four added to the series April 3rd
ABOUT Garon Whited
Garon Whited has not only written the 4 books of the Nightlord series, but also penned the science fiction novel Luna. His short stories include: Ways of Cats, The Power, Clockwork, An Arabian Night, and Dragonhunt. Chapter 2 of Dragonhunt is currently in the works, with a possible June release date.
Keep up with Garon Whited at his website http://garonwhited.com
Author Garon Whited
***@garonwhited.com
