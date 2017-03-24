 
* Garon Whited
* Nightlord Series
* Knightfall
March 2017
Nightlord Series by Garon Whited gets Novel four added to the series April 3rd

 
TEXARKANA, Texas - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The fourth book, Knightfall, in the Nightlord series by Garon Whited will be released on Monday, April 3rd. In recent months fans of the Nightlord series have been waiting and watching for news of the new book's release date. Fans who signed up for his newsletter "The Chronicle" on his website learned the release date hours before the public. "Knightfall" will be available to purchase on Amazon.com in Ki e edition and hardcopy. The audiobook has a tentative date for June. Author Garon Whited says "Knightfall" picks up right after [Orb], so you haven't missed anything. Ten points to House Bloodsucker for a successful, if somewhat poorly-executed escape!"

ABOUT Garon Whited
Garon Whited has not only written the 4 books of the Nightlord series, but also penned the science fiction novel Luna. His short stories include: Ways of Cats, The Power, Clockwork, An Arabian Night, and Dragonhunt. Chapter 2 of Dragonhunt is currently in the works, with a possible June release date.

Keep up with Garon Whited at his website http://garonwhited.com

Author Garon Whited
***@garonwhited.com
Source:Author Garon Whited
Email:***@garonwhited.com
Tags:Garon Whited, Nightlord Series, Knightfall
Industry:Books
Location:Texarkana - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
