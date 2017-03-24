Thank You For Coming to our Event!

SAN DIEGO
- March 29, 2017
- PRLog
-- We had a blast at the Hard Rock Hotel event and we hope you did too! We would like to thank everyone who showed up to our beach party at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego this last Friday! The event was a complete success with a turnout of over 300 guests! We would also like to extend our thanks to our five DJ's: DJ Beatnicker, Delos, Vince Delano, Simon Schultz, and Dima Boutanov. Their sets were amazing and really made the party as great as it was! Everyone was dancing and mingling the whole night – we could not have asked for a better event! We would love to congratulate Paula for winning our raffle contest! Paula has won a coupon code to receive a free wicker bag! They will be able to choose their colors and even have their initials put on the bag! These wicker bags are perfect for storing all of your essentials, even for storing your groceries so you do not have to pay 10 cents for a bag!
Remember to stay posted because this was only the beginning of our events! Our next event is tentatively scheduled for the end of May – make sure to check out our Facebook page www.facebook.com/cocoyanafashion/
as well as our Instagram @cocoyanafashion to stay updated on all of our upcoming events and promotions! Find a cute picture of yourself on our Facebook page from the event? Repost it on Instagram or Facebook and tag @cocoyanafashion—
we might even give you a shout out on our page!