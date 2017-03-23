News By Tag
Tinsley Charter Subdivision Lots Set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
"This valuable property is a wonderful opportunity for home builders and investors to profit and stay busy for the near future," said Nicholls. "Make plans now to purchase this investment property."
"The property's highlights include 91 building lots, plus 1 commercial lot, totaling 40.6+/- acres in Tinsley Charter Subdivision,"
"The property's features include an issued DEQ permit, no proffers, and a location convenient to Beazley School, Scott Park, Prince George County Government Buildings and more," noted Grindstaff.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Anne Grindstaff at (804) 301-2488 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 45 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
