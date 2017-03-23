 
PPG expands operations into Dallas/Fort Worth-area

International peak performance firm Platinum Performance Global establishes Texas-based headquarters
 
 
DALLAS - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Platinum Performance Global, LLC (PPG) an international peak performance firm, recently expanded operations by establishing its headquarters in the Dallas/Fort Worth-area. The company offers high-quality live presentations, training and development, consultations, and event production services to an array of international and national firms, educational institutions, associations, and individuals.

"Many of us have heard that everything is bigger and better in Texas," says Delatorro L. McNeal, II, president and CEO of Platinum Performance Global, LLC. "Our company is committed to helping people and organizations perform their best. We are happy to join a corporate community filled with some of the nation's biggest and best firms. We look forward to connecting and serving them with our suite of services."

PPG delivers presentations and keynotes, distributes multimedia content and produces live events that attract hundreds of thousands of attendees each year. In an effort to contribute to the Texas economy, the firm is relocating its signature events to the Lone Star State.

The relocated PPG live events include:

• The inaugural Anointed for Business Conference: Let Your Light So Shine!, an edgy, relevant, cutting-edge faith-based business conference aimed at helping attendees crystalize, evangelize, maximize, and monetize their God assignment. PPG CEO McNeal headlines a stellar faculty that includes best-selling authors Simon T. Bailey and Myron Golden, among others. The three-day event is scheduled for May 5 - 7, and is expected to attract hundreds of registrants. Find out more at www.Anointed4Business.com.

• The Full Throttle Experience(FTX), a four-day multicultural live immersion experience that is totally focused on helping participants implement their ideas and take ownership of their dreams. The conference always features world-class authors and experts delivering best practices and cutting-edge strategies to audiences. The event is scheduled for the fall season. Find out more information at www.FullThrottleExperience.com.

• PPG also produces more intimate year-round programming that includes the Crush the Stage Live!, a power-packed communications boot camp and Business Boot Camp, an intense three-day business empowerment and economic development workshop. Find out more information at www.CrushTheStageLive.com.

PPG CEO Delatorro L. McNeal is available for speaking and media opportunities. McNeal is a credentialed expert and best-selling author. He can comment peak performance business growth, customer service, communications, and more. For more information, contact Zach Rinkins at 786-391-7206 or news@Delatorro.com.

***

ABOUT PLATINUM PERFORMANCE GLOBAL, LLC

What do Raymond James, Johnson & Johnson, and J.P. Morgan have in common? They've hired Platinum Performance Global (PPG) to help them cultivate higher performing cultures and grow to the next level. Fortune 500 firms, colleges and universities, associations, and individuals have depended on the Dallas-based firm to deliver valuable insights that help realize platinum productivity and experience lasting performance beyond gold. Whether it's the team morale boosting "Getting More Done and Having More Fun;" the life-changing personal development presentation "Mastering the Building Blocks of Explosive Sales," or the profit-exploding "How to Better Your Best and Top Yourself Consistently," the PPG team offers solutions, curriculums, and consultations that elevate company standards from gold to platinum. Find out more at www.-PlatinumPerformancelGobal.com

ABOUT DELATORRO L. MCNEAL, II, M.S.

Most recently named one of the best speakers in the world, Delatorro L. McNeal, II, M.S., CSP, has been transforming the lives of people from all walks of life for nearly two decades both internationally and in 49 of the 50 United States. McNeal is a noted author, peak performance expert, and host of the Keynote reality TV series. He has been featured on national and worldwide television networks like FOX, ABC, NBC, BET, TBN, Daystar, and Oxygen, as well as syndicated radio shows all across America. Find out more at www.Delatorro.com
Click to Share