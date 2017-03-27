News By Tag
Captain Van Allen, USMC shares his zombie outbreak survival advice in a series of new booklets
Forget most of what you think you know about zombies based on Hollywood movies, TV shows, and video games. What you don't know will get you and everyone else killed. In his public service series, Capt. Allen delivers expert survival strategies for zombie outbreaks and shares recently declassified information to help you Get It Right or Die.
Included in Captain Allen's series:
Get It Right or Die
Zombie Hive Incident #83-2005
The Definitaive Test
What's Left of America
Make America Zombie Free Again
Weaponology and Gun Control
The Zombie Survival Rules
Zombie Outbreak Panama Incident
Writers, readers, gamers, zombie movie and TV show fans, and survivalists credit Captain Van Allen with offering credible details about an impending zombie apocalypse. His booklets have been studied by Hollywood, the CDC, and the WHO, and by multiple local and federal agencies. Treated as a must read for pandemic preparedness and for people who just want to understand more about zombies, his booklets have been downloaded more then 8,000 times worldwide.
These booklets are different than your typical zombie novels. You won't find a zombie love story or some rambling dystopic tale of betrayal or shimmering inimitable teens who wax and wane on myopically about all their anathemas. What Captain Van Allen has assembled here is the wikipedia collection of all the things (facts, data, historical references, the research) you need to know about zombies and surviving in a zombie apocalypse.
Don't forget, The Bible actually describes zombie outbreaks. About 2000 years ago a certain Christian deity is described in The Bible as having been killed and then three days later, coming back to life. Jesus is one of the most famous walking undead ever written about in modern or ancient history. See also Zechariah 14:12: "And the LORD will send a plague on all the nations that fought against Jerusalem. Their people will become like walking corpses, their flesh rotting away. Their eyes will rot in their sockets, and their tongues will rot in their mouths. They will become eaters of flesh and spreaders of disease and pestilence. They shall bring about the fall of many nations."
Hey, that's in The Bible.
Read Captain Van Allen's zombie booklets for entertaining and intelligent discussion. Check his website for more bright and witty content at https://www.VanAllenFiction.com
Van Allen
vanallenfiction@
***@aol.com
