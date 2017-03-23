 
News By Tag
* March
* Speakers
* Hidden Figures
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Science
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423


Over 50,000 Expected to March for Science in Los Angeles On April 22

Speakers include scientists, screenwriter, advocate, technology leader, politician, and local high school student
 
 
March for Science Los Angeles
March for Science Los Angeles
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
March
Speakers
Hidden Figures

Industry:
Science

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
Events

LOS ANGELES - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The March for Science Los Angeles is projected to be the second largest of over 400 March for Science events happening worldwide on April 22 (Earth Day), behind only the national March for Science in Washington, DC. Over 50,000 people are expected to march in Los Angeles, including scientists, educators, students, advocates, and community leaders. "The incredible diversity of those supporting this march has been inspirational," says lead organizer Alex Bradley. "We're all uniting in our passionate support of science and its integral role in informing policy and benefiting public and environmental health."

Marchers will gather at 9:00am at Pershing Square Park in downtown Los Angeles. A pre-march rally featuring several speakers will take place from 10:00am to 11:00am. Marchers will then make their way to City Hall for a call to action. The West Los Angeles Children's Choir will open the call to action at 12:00pm with a performance of their original piece "A Song for Planet Earth" before another set of speakers address the crowd. Currently confirmed speakers include:

·        Allison Schroeder, Academy Award-nominated screenwriter of Hidden Figures

·        Sean Carroll, theoretical physicist at Caltech

·        Martha Dina Argüello, executive director of Physicians for Responsibility-Los Angeles

·        Nitin Apte, CEO of Materia, Inc.

·        MariaElena Zavala, professor of biology at California State University-Northridge

·        Tepring Piquado, neurobiologist at the RAND Corporation

·        Farisa Morales, astrophysicist and professor at California State University-Northridge and Moorpark College

·        Brad Sherman, U.S. Representative from California's 30th Congressional District

·        Joanne Boadi, junior at the California Academy of Mathematics and Science

·        Stephanie Pincetl, professor-in-residence and director of the California Center for Sustainable Communities at UCLA

The speakers will discuss a range of topics, including the role science plays in improving our health, environment, and economy. Another theme will be the importance of diversity in science. "It's important for every child, regardless of race or gender, to know they can grow up and work in STEM, to be the next great mathematician or inventor or astronaut," says Allison Schroeder. Sean Carroll plans to speak about how science and democracy share a common conviction, that anyone can be wrong. "Truth and justice do not come from infallible leaders, but from a conviction that we should always be open to new ideas," he states.

The March organizers will also host a science expo at Pershing Square Park from 9:00am to 4:00pm featuring informational booths, science demonstrations for children, trainings, teach-ins, and other activities. "The expo is an opportunity for local families and community members to have fun learning about science together," explains Jennifer Wheeler, program director of the March. "Seeing science up close is often what inspires a love of science."

To learn more, visit http://www.marchforsciencela.com

Media Contact
Rebecca Fuoco, MPH
rebecca@marchforsciencela.com
End
Source:March for Science Los Angeles
Email:***@marchforsciencela.com
Tags:March, Speakers, Hidden Figures
Industry:Science
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Health Research Communication Strategies PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share