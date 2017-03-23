News By Tag
Over 50,000 Expected to March for Science in Los Angeles On April 22
Speakers include scientists, screenwriter, advocate, technology leader, politician, and local high school student
Marchers will gather at 9:00am at Pershing Square Park in downtown Los Angeles. A pre-march rally featuring several speakers will take place from 10:00am to 11:00am. Marchers will then make their way to City Hall for a call to action. The West Los Angeles Children's Choir will open the call to action at 12:00pm with a performance of their original piece "A Song for Planet Earth" before another set of speakers address the crowd. Currently confirmed speakers include:
· Allison Schroeder, Academy Award-nominated screenwriter of Hidden Figures
· Sean Carroll, theoretical physicist at Caltech
· Martha Dina Argüello, executive director of Physicians for Responsibility-
· Nitin Apte, CEO of Materia, Inc.
· MariaElena Zavala, professor of biology at California State University-Northridge
· Tepring Piquado, neurobiologist at the RAND Corporation
· Farisa Morales, astrophysicist and professor at California State University-Northridge and Moorpark College
· Brad Sherman, U.S. Representative from California's 30th Congressional District
· Joanne Boadi, junior at the California Academy of Mathematics and Science
· Stephanie Pincetl, professor-in-
The speakers will discuss a range of topics, including the role science plays in improving our health, environment, and economy. Another theme will be the importance of diversity in science. "It's important for every child, regardless of race or gender, to know they can grow up and work in STEM, to be the next great mathematician or inventor or astronaut," says Allison Schroeder. Sean Carroll plans to speak about how science and democracy share a common conviction, that anyone can be wrong. "Truth and justice do not come from infallible leaders, but from a conviction that we should always be open to new ideas," he states.
The March organizers will also host a science expo at Pershing Square Park from 9:00am to 4:00pm featuring informational booths, science demonstrations for children, trainings, teach-ins, and other activities. "The expo is an opportunity for local families and community members to have fun learning about science together," explains Jennifer Wheeler, program director of the March. "Seeing science up close is often what inspires a love of science."
To learn more, visit http://www.marchforsciencela.com
Media Contact
Rebecca Fuoco, MPH
rebecca@marchforsciencela.com
