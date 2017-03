Over 50,000 Expected to March for Science in Los Angeles On April 22

Speakers include scientists, screenwriter, advocate, technology leader, politician, and local high school student

-- Theis projected to be the second largest of over 400 March for Science events happening worldwide on April 22 (Earth Day), behind only the national March for Science in Washington, DC. Over 50,000 people are expected to march in Los Angeles, including scientists, educators, students, advocates, and community leaders. "The incredible diversity of those supporting this march has been inspirational,"says lead organizer. "We're all uniting in our passionate support of science and its integral role in informing policy and benefiting public and environmental health."Marchers will gather at 9:00am at Pershing Square Park in downtown Los Angeles. A pre-march rally featuring several speakers will take place from 10:00am to 11:00am. Marchers will then make their way to City Hall for a call to action. Thewill open the call to action at 12:00pm with a performance of their original piece "A Song for Planet Earth" before another set of speakers address the crowd. Currently confirmed speakers include:, Academy Award-nominated screenwriter of, theoretical physicist at Caltech, executive director of Physicians for Responsibility-Los Angeles, CEO of Materia, Inc., professor of biology at California State University-Northridge, neurobiologist at the RAND Corporation, astrophysicist and professor at California State University-Northridge and Moorpark College, U.S. Representative from California's 30th Congressional District, junior at the California Academy of Mathematics and Science, professor-in-residence and director of the California Center for Sustainable Communities at UCLAThe speakers will discuss a range of topics, including the role science plays in improving our health, environment, and economy. Another theme will be the importance of diversity in science. "It's important for every child, regardless of race or gender, to know they can grow up and work in STEM, to be the next great mathematician or inventor or astronaut," says Allison Schroeder. Sean Carroll plans to speak about how science and democracy share a common conviction, that anyone can be wrong. "Truth and justice do not come from infallible leaders, but from a conviction that we should always be open to new ideas," he states.The March organizers will also host a science expo at Pershing Square Park from 9:00am to 4:00pm featuring informational booths, science demonstrations for children, trainings, teach-ins, and other activities. "The expo is an opportunity for local families and community members to have fun learning about science together," explains, program director of the March. "Seeing science up close is often what inspires a love of science."To learn more, visit http://www.marchforsciencela.com