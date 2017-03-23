News By Tag
"Easter Bunny on the Wharf" On Two Weekends - April 1-2 & 8-9, 2017
About Monterey's Old Fisherman's Wharf
A visit to the beautiful Monterey Peninsula just isn't complete without a rendezvous with Old Fisherman's Wharf that was built in 1845 for regular passenger and freight service. Known as the "Whale Watching Capital of the World™" and a top destination of visitors from around the world, Monterey's Old Fisherman's Wharf provides a wide array of award-winning dining, shopping, special events, whale watching, bay cruises, glass bottom boat, marine life, fishing and sailing, and strolling leisurely in a gorgeous setting overlooking the Monterey Bay.
Savor delicious cuisine at a myriad of fabulous restaurants featuring stunning views and award-winning Italian food, sustainable seafood, steaks including the region's famous clam chowder and calamari. Enjoy salt water taffy, homemade chocolates, caramel apples, cotton candy and many other yummy treats.
View sea otters, sea lions, dolphins, whales, sea birds and other wildlife up close and personal that also share the Wharf. Watch people who have gone out and caught their own fish on the local and chartered fishing boats return with their own "catch of the day".
Celebrate the first location in Monterey County where tender abalone was cooked and served in a restaurant. Check out the many fun shops to find the perfect memento of your visit and a variety of unique gifts. Enjoy the exquisite views and the "best place to walk and people watch" in Monterey County! Situated near downtown Monterey, Old Fisherman's Wharf is conveniently located along the Monterey Bay Recreation Trail. Monterey's Old Fisherman's Wharf continues to feature its popular "Enjoy the Wonders of the Wharf" free VIP Card promotion available on the website with two dozen special offers for both locals and visitors. By showing a local ID with "939" in the zip code, locals can park for free for two hours Monday through Thursday in the parking lot adjacent to Old Fisherman's Wharf.
For more information about Old Fisherman's Wharf, go to www.montereywharf.com or call 831.238-0777 (tel:(831)%20238-
