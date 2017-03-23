 
News By Tag
* Howard James
* ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.
* Pfizer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Flirts With a Pfizer Inc. Buyout

 
LONDON - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- In recent news Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is having a Happy New Year, as ACAD stock sets the second trading day of the year ablaze with 12%-plus gains. It won't last, but that's not what's important here.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Flirts with a Pfizer Inc. Buyout I'm not bearish, if that's what I've led you to believe - it's just the nature of the pop that foretells profit-taking. That is, the rumor mill is abuzz with word that the sudden 11 a.m. spike in Acadia shares is due to interest from Pfizer Inc., which is up nearly a percentage point as of this writing.

But Could It Happen to ACAD Stock?

Of course it could.

Acadia's Parkinson's disease treatment, Nuplazid, has potential galore. Nuplazid, which launched in the U.S. on May 31, 2016, is the only drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration toward the treatment of psychosis brought on by the disease. Net sales for Nuplazid hit $5.3 million in its first full quarter on the market. As InvestorPlace contributor Brian Nichols noted, that's something a growth-hungry Pfizer would want.


http://howardjamesonline.com/

Contact
Howard James
Lucy Frost
***@howardjamesonline.com
End
Source:
Email:***@howardjamesonline.com Email Verified
Tags:Howard James, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer
Industry:Business
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Howard James News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share