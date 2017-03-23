Contact

Howard James

Lucy Frost

Howard JamesLucy Frost

-- In recent news Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is having a Happy New Year, as ACAD stock sets the second trading day of the year ablaze with 12%-plus gains. It won't last, but that's not what's important here.Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Flirts with a Pfizer Inc. Buyout I'm not bearish, if that's what I've led you to believe - it's just the nature of the pop that foretells profit-taking. That is, the rumor mill is abuzz with word that the sudden 11 a.m. spike in Acadia shares is due to interest from Pfizer Inc., which is up nearly a percentage point as of this writing.But Could It Happen to ACAD Stock?Of course it could.Acadia's Parkinson's disease treatment, Nuplazid, has potential galore. Nuplazid, which launched in the U.S. on May 31, 2016, is the only drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration toward the treatment of psychosis brought on by the disease. Net sales for Nuplazid hit $5.3 million in its first full quarter on the market. As InvestorPlace contributor Brian Nichols noted, that's something a growth-hungry Pfizer would want.