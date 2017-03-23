Helix Promotes Low Priced Clinical Research Certificate Courses Worldwide

Educational Services division of UK based Helix Research Center Ltd has launched Low Priced Clinical Research Certificate Courses for the Life Sciences Freshers to make them Employable by Clinical Research Industry

-- It is an established fact Clinical Research Industry is a Multibillion Dollar relatively stable Indistry ,with few Turbulances ,especially during Global Economic Downturn.Since Protection of Human Rights ,ensuring Confidentiality of Medical Information.Protecting Human Subjects taking part in Clinical Trials,strict adherence to Regulations Governing Medical Research etc are of paramount importance while conducting Clinical Trials ,all the Professionals engaged in conducting Clinical Trials must possess Knowledge and Skills to successfully complete the Clinical Studies within Timelines and to generate Quality & accurate Data for Regulatory Submissions .Though Clinical Research is one of the most important Disciplines of Science,hardly any University from Americas,Europe ,Asia Pacific ,Middle East or Africa gave importance to it and Introduced a full time Degree Program in Clinical Research .Some Universities in the United States and Europe did launch Clinical Research Degree and Certificate Programs during 1980s ,but Clinical Research Industry chose to hire Life Sciences Graduates as Clinical Research Associates (CRAs),Clinical Research Coordinators (CRCs) etc .It is imperative qualified Clinicians and Nurses function as Clinical Research Investigators ,Research Nurses respectively to conduct a Clinical Trial .Currently many Universities in the USA,Canada ,Australia ,UK,Singapore,India ,Germany ,France ,Latin America etc are conducting Degree & Certificate Courses in Clinical Research and they collect Tuition Fee in the range of USD 10,000 to 100,000 per Course .Some Professional Socieities are also conductng Training Programs and their tuition fee is in the range of USD 5000 to 20,000..With 15+ years of experience in Clinical Research Education in the Global Market ,the Founder of Helix Research Center Ltd has identified the need to launch Low Priced Clinical Research Certificate Courses ,to quickly prepare the Life Sciences aspirants to become employable by the Clinical Trial Sponsors ,Contract Research Organisations (CROs),Hospitals ,Site Management Organisations etc .Hence ,Helix has launched Distance Learning Clinical Research Certificate Courses for the Life Sciences Freshers in 190 countries .More details about HRC;s Low Priced Clinical Research Certificate Courses can be requested from the Training division of Helix Research Center Ltd by sending an email to : support@helixresearchcenterworld.com .