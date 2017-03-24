

Visual Trace Spec Software: Simplifies Products Specification and Traceability Goda Software's Visual Trace Spec software enables users to specify and trace requirements, test cases, releases, and more in one coherent visual trace graph HERNDON, Va. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Today Goda Software, an established name in life-cycle and requirements management applications, releases Visual Trace Spec, a software that provides a graphical trace tool for creating specifications (such as requirements, use cases, test cases, etc.) and maintaining traceability. Visual Trace Spec also includes impact graphs and multilevel traceability grids for traceability, impact, and gap analysis.



Visual Trace Spec is an effective specification and traceability solution for developing software, systems, embedded systems, medical devices, apps, and more. Visual Trace Spec also allows full metadata customization to fit your process.



This unique specification, verification, and validation tool provides an affordable solution for professionals who struggle with standard desktop applications (e.g., Excel and Word) and less effective requirements management products in the marketplace. Visual Trace Spec also provides utilities for effortlessly migrating spreadsheets and Word documents to database-centric specifications and requirements management processes.



Visual Trace Spec also provides many other easy-to-use features, such as customizable project templates, logical document management, robust change management, and unparalleled collaboration features. Moreover, it offers advanced filtering, grouping, and sorting analysis capabilities for generating documents and reports.



ABOUT GODA SOFTWARE



Goda Software, Inc., is a software engineering company that develops cutting-edge life-cycle development tools for systems and software. Goda's flagship product is Visual Trace Spec, a simple visual project and life-cycle management application, which enables globally dispersed project teams to manage requirements, test cases, releases, and more in one simple coherent framework.



