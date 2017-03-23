News By Tag
Lennar's Lighthouse Coming Soon to Newark
Newark, Calif. – March 2017 – Lennar is thrilled to announce their newest community to the Newark area will bring new townhomes for sale. This collection of three-story townhomes boasts gorgeous exterior details reminiscent of Cape Cod. With pricing anticipated to start from the $600,000s, this community offers a great opportunity for families to make the jump to own homeownership or upgrade to a new a home.
"We are excited about Lighthouse, a gorgeous upcoming community set in charming Newark," said Morgan Sterling, Marketing Manager for Lennar Bay Area. "Our Everything's Included® also adds tremendous value to all of our new homes and simplifies the new home buying and building process."
The interest list for this community is now forming and interested homeshoppers are encouraged to join to stay in the loop as more information becomes available. These homes will all be three-stories with sizes that range approximately from 1,424 to 2,109 square feet and two to four bedrooms. Set in a great location. Newark offers its residents 15 parks near this community's location along with local sports facilities and an aquatic center. It also provides easy access to the Dumbarton Bridge and Silicon Valley.
Lennar's Everything's Included program adds tremendous value to every new home they build by including a high level of standard features at no additional cost to the buyer. Among these items are granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heaters, programmable thermostats, large kitchen islands, beautiful cabinetry and so much more.
To join the interest list, please visit https://www.lennar.com/
To view new homes for sale in the Bay Area, visit https://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
