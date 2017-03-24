 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524

IPD Gasket Sets for Caterpillar® C-Series Engines

Industrial Parts Depot (IPD) offers a wide range of gasket sets and components for Cat® C-Series engines
 
1 2 3
IPD gasket set components for Caterpillar C7 engines
IPD gasket set components for Caterpillar C7 engines
TORRANCE, Calif. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Industrial Parts Depot (IPD), a leading aftermarket manufacturer of engine parts for heavy-duty spark-ignited gas engines, offers a wide range of gasket sets for Cat® C7 through C32 engines (C7, C9, C10, C12, C13, C15, C18, C27, C32).

IPDStyle 1-2-3® Gasket Sets are one of IPD's most popular innovations, especially for C-Series engines. These gasket sets offer many features and benefits, and can save you time and money.
• Available in three popular configurations for out-of-frame, in-frame, and multiple cylinder head repairs
• Latest technology premium heavy-duty materials/specifications ensure reliable performance over the long haul
• Bagged sub-assemblies with identification numbers so technicians can get to work instead of spending a lot of time organizing and preparing
• IPD branding and part number on the gasket items ensure commitment to IPD quality and heavy-duty specifications, even on some of the smallest o-rings
• Expertly configured with all the components needed to complete the service, all from one part number/one box (versus many part numbers from the dealer).

"IPDStyle 1-2-3 gaskets sets have been reported to have saved customers several hours of parts and technical staff labor compared to dealers…real savings in time and expense," notes Egan Hernandez, IPD's marketing manager. "IPD is committed to leading the aftermarket with the very best gaskets and gasket sets available…insist on the best, IPD."

CLICK HERE for more information on IPD style gaskets and gasket sets
CLICK HERE for IPD style gasket sets catalog
CLICK HERE to contact IPD via email

# # #

About IPD®
Since 1955, Industrial Parts Depot (IPD) has focused on manufacturing high quality replacement parts, and providing equipment owners an alternative to purchasing original parts from OEM dealers. IPD is known for Quality Products, Technical Innovation, and Superior Customer Service and Support. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®, Cummins®, Detroit Diesel®, Waukesha® and Volvo® engine applications*.

*All manufacturers' names, numbers, symbols and descriptions are for reference only. It is not implied that any part is the product of the manufacturer. Caterpillar® and Cat® are a registered trademarks of Caterpillar, Inc.

End
Source:
Email:***@ipdparts.com Email Verified
Tags:Cat, Caterpillar, Engine, Gaskets, Parts, Ipd, IPD parts, C Series
Industry:Construction, Mining, Transportation
Location:Torrance - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Industrial Parts Depot (IPD) PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share