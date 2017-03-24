Country(s)
IPD Gasket Sets for Caterpillar® C-Series Engines
Industrial Parts Depot (IPD) offers a wide range of gasket sets and components for Cat® C-Series engines
IPDStyle 1-2-3® Gasket Sets are one of IPD's most popular innovations, especially for C-Series engines. These gasket sets offer many features and benefits, and can save you time and money.
• Available in three popular configurations for out-of-frame, in-frame, and multiple cylinder head repairs
• Latest technology premium heavy-duty materials/specifications ensure reliable performance over the long haul
• Bagged sub-assemblies with identification numbers so technicians can get to work instead of spending a lot of time organizing and preparing
• IPD branding and part number on the gasket items ensure commitment to IPD quality and heavy-duty specifications, even on some of the smallest o-rings
• Expertly configured with all the components needed to complete the service, all from one part number/one box (versus many part numbers from the dealer).
"IPDStyle 1-2-3 gaskets sets have been reported to have saved customers several hours of parts and technical staff labor compared to dealers…real savings in time and expense," notes Egan Hernandez, IPD's marketing manager. "IPD is committed to leading the aftermarket with the very best gaskets and gasket sets available…insist on the best, IPD."
About IPD®
Since 1955, Industrial Parts Depot (IPD) has focused on manufacturing high quality replacement parts, and providing equipment owners an alternative to purchasing original parts from OEM dealers. IPD is known for Quality Products, Technical Innovation, and Superior Customer Service and Support. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®
*All manufacturers' names, numbers, symbols and descriptions are for reference only. It is not implied that any part is the product of the manufacturer. Caterpillar®
