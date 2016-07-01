How My Cat Made Me a Better Man - Named 2016 Book of the Year Indies Fab Finalist/Foreword Review!

A hilarious self-help book for guys, based on lessons from an edgy cat named Shelly.

Media Contact

Betty Leaver (Managing Editor)

MSI Press Publishing

831-578-0290

editor@msipress.com Betty Leaver (Managing Editor)MSI Press Publishing831-578-0290

End

--"Cats strut around like they own the place. Even the homeliest kittens are born with the unalterable knowledge that they are da bomb. It doesn't matter if they have a goofy overbite, are missing an ear, or have a skinny tail that looks like an extension cord. Whatever they look like, they own it.Ideally, it should be the same for you. Most guys aren't blessed with the eyes of Ryan Gosling or the body of Channing Tatum. You've got to work with what you've got. So, look at your face, your body, and your hair, and figure out how to make it work."- Excerpt from How My Cat Made Me a Better ManJeremy Feig was at rock bottom—broke, alone, and living in a shoebox-sized apartment. At the same time, his cat, Shelly, was perfectly content. What was her secret? She couldn't say it out loud, but it was clear that she had all the answers to living a good life.Shelly's lessons, as told wittingly by Jeremy, are packed with useful on topics like • relationships;• dealing with stress;• fear;• health;• career;• control; and• even grooming.This book contains cat tales, such as chasing wicker balls, and cat lessons, e.g., the importance of staying healthy. Man vs. cat comparisons are given (not quite as distinct as you might think), along with advice on how to use your cat to your advantage—and when not to copy your cat.Charmingly illustrated by Russian artist, Zhenya Yanovich, this book will tickle the fancy of every cat lover and provide life-changing advice for everyone (not just "guys") in search of contentment and happiness.# # #Jeremy Feig. Originally from a small town in slightly upstate New York, Jeremy graduated from New Paltz College and moved to Los Angeles, where he has written numerous screenplays and TV scripts, created original cartoons, and directed short, quirky films.How My Cat Made Me a Better Manby Jeremy FeigMSI Press ISBN 978-1933455457Non Fiction Humor$9.95On sale at www.amazon.com, www.bn.com, and select book retailersJuly 1, 2016Order direct from MSI Press: orders@msipress.comFor more information or to contact the author for media commentary, email editor@msipress.com.